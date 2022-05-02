The Italians point to Vladimir Putin as responsible for the ongoing war in Ukraine, but they are divided on sending weapons to Volodymr Zelensky

The Italians point to Vladimir Putin as responsible for the ongoing war in Ukraine, but are divided on sending weapons to Volodymr Zelensky. This is what emerges from the SWG survey for La7 news. 64% of the interviewees hope that Putin will lose a war, of which he is indicated as responsible by 67% of the sample, with a huge gap on Joe Biden (19%) and on the Ukrainians (6%). However, there is a strong rift on sending weapons to Kiev. The opposite position slightly prevails: 46% unfavorable against 43%. But why don’t they want to support the Ukrainian resistance? 24% believe that this attitude prolongs the war, while 16% fear retaliation by Russia and 6% think that Italy should do nothing and let the contenders deal with each other.