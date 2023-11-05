Russia is flexing its muscles again by testing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads, shortly after revoking ratification of the treaty banning atomic tests. A way to raise nuclear tension, while Kiev claims to have hit a Russian ship in the Zaliv shipyard, where Russian Navy vessels are built in occupied Crimea: as if to make it clear that «the Black Sea fleet of the Russian Federation does not will be” on the peninsula, said the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andry Yermak.

The Russian Bulava missile launch, the first in about a year, was carried out in the White Sea from the fourth-generation “new strategic nuclear submarine Emperor Alexander III”, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The missile – the ministry continues – hit its target at a test range on the Kamchatka peninsula, in the Russian Far East. The Bulava, code SS-NX-30 in the NATO classification, has a range of 8,000 kilometers and a length of 12 meters and can be equipped with ten nuclear warheads. And the Borei-class Emperor Alexander III submarine is equipped with 16 of these missiles, according to the Russian military. A devastating firepower that highlights the level of atomic threat that Russia possesses. And which knows fewer and fewer limitations, dismantled piece by piece by Vladimir Putin’s Russian government.

Last Thursday, the Tsar promulgated a law revoking Moscow’s ratification of the Treaty on the Total Ban on Nuclear Tests. An agreement that never came into force because it was ratified by too few states, not even the USA. In any case, Moscow has highlighted its intention to continue to respect the moratorium on nuclear tests, despite the fact that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine Putin has repeatedly spoken openly about the use of nuclear weapons, including by deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus this summer.

The threat therefore remains, while fighting continues on the ground and diplomacy finds no glimmer of peace. In fact, Moscow and Kiev remain immovable in their positions, and so do their allies, albeit with some timid declarations more dictated by pragmatism than by intentions of openness: the words of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov go in this direction, according to which relations between Russia and the United States “are at zero”, but “since both we and America have a special responsibility for global and strategic stability, one way or another we will have to resume dialogue.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has assured that he is “not ready” to talk to Putin, while he has to deal with what appears to be a short circuit between the presidency and the military leadership over the progress of the clashes on the front. The Ukrainian leader has in fact assured that the war is not at a standstill, as claimed by the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhny in an interview on Thursday in the Economist. And he opens a controversy with former US president Donald Trump, running for the White House in the 2024 elections. «He said that in about 24 hours he will be able to do it and put an end to the war. What can I say? He too is welcome,” said the Ukrainian leader, inviting the tycoon to Kiev. “If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes, no more, to explain to him that he cannot solve this war” in such a short time, Zelensky said, adding that he “does not know” whether Trump will want to support Ukraine in the event of victory next year.

