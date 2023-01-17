In response to the “war” that the West has waged against Russia, Moscow has decided to strengthen its armed forces: it will have one and a half million soldiers by 2026. The words of the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirm that the new era of tension and hostility in Europe is destined to last a long time, even beyond the conflict in Ukraine, which has so far caused more than 7,000 civilian victims according to UN data. After months of denials, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that “2022 was a very difficult year for us”. Meanwhile, while 20 are still missing in Dnipro after the missile attack on a condominium that took place on Saturday, training has already begun in Oklahoma for Ukrainian soldiers who the United States wants to train in the use of Patriot anti-aircraft batteries. A training that will be used to defend their country from Russian missile attacks.

In terms of military aid, Germany has ensured that it will remain “firmly alongside” the Kiev government, as promised by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a video call with Zelensky. Holland has also announced that it will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine: this was stated by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on a visit to the White House. Instead, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni would travel to Kiev “soon” and the Supreme Defense Council reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to defending Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty. A support that the president of the EU Commission von der Leyen has ensured “for as long as necessary”.

