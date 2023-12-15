Admitting Ukraine to the negotiations to join the EU is only a “political” move aimed at “irritating Russia even more”, and risks “destabilizing” the Union itself, because it is not based on respect for solid criteria. This is the opinion of the Kremlin after the decision at the European Council, taken in the absence of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban from the room, who also earned Moscow's praise for the veto placed on new financing in Kiev: “Hungary, unlike of other EU countries, firmly defends its interests, and this impresses us,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In addition to Ukraine, Moldova was also admitted to the negotiations, while Georgia was granted candidate status to join the Union.

“The EU – observed Peskov – is already not going through the best times in its history, both in terms of the functioning of the union and in the economy. Therefore it is obviously clear that this is an absolutely politicized decision”. The spokesperson added that “obviously these new members can destabilize the EU” because the Union has always had “strict criteria for entry” and “at the moment it is obvious that neither Ukraine nor Moldova meet these criteria” .

On a diplomatic level, however, there is a noteworthy comment by Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, according to which some representatives of Western countries, including a “famous leader”, have sent “signals” to Moscow that they are ready to negotiate on Ukraine and security in Europe. It is not clear which leader he was referring to, but from Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron made it known publicly that he was “ready to listen” to any proposals from Vladimir Putin's Russian counterpart, which however must “express the desire to dialogue and be in line with compliance with international law”.

On the ground, meanwhile, Russia is intensifying military operations. New drone launches have been reported by Ukrainian authorities over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions. According to the General Staff, in the last few hours the Russians have launched 4 missile attacks, 50 from aircraft and 56 with multiple launch rocket systems. According to a Ukrainian field commander, Moscow's army has also intensified its attempts to break through into Donbass over the past three days. While Moscow's Defense Ministry said that six drones launched by Ukrainian forces against targets in Russian territory were shot down over the Kursk region.

