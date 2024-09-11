As they continue to advance in Donbass, Moscow’s forces have also gone on the counterattack in Russia’s Kursk regionIn the attempt to push Ukrainian troops back across the border. Situation confirmed by the most important Russian military bloggers, while also Worried voices are coming from Ukraine, speaking of a difficult situation.
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy have traveled to Kiev to discuss, among other things, the possible use of American Atacms and British Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. “It is important to lift all restrictions on the use of American and British weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said at a joint press conference. But according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the decision to grant permission to Ukraine has “probably” already been made, although an official announcement is pending. Russia’s response will be ‘appropriate’, Peskov warned.
Zelensky returned to talk about his so-called “victory plan” that he intends to submit to Washington in the coming months, while the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he stressed that «the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law», and then necessary for a “just peace”.
Moscow: “7,000 soldiers killed in the Kursk operation in Sudzha district alone”
Since the start of the incursion into the Kursk region on August 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost at least 7,000 soldiers in the Sudzha district alone, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy head of the Main Military-Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told Tass. “Since the start of this operation in Kursk, it is estimated that the adversary has lost about 7,000 soldiers in our zone of responsibility alone,” Alaudinov said. The Russian Defense Ministry reported yesterday that during the combat operations in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 12,200 men.
The Guardian: London has already authorised the use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia
The UK has already privately given its approval to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes deep into Russia, the Guardian reported in its September 11 edition, citing unnamed British officials.
Kiev: “Russian Su-30SM aircraft shot down over the Black Sea”
Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Russian Su-30SM aircraft during an operation in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military intelligence (Hur) said, adding that the aircraft was destroyed by a manned military air defense system and belonged to the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based at the Saky air base in occupied Crimea.
Blinken in Poland: “Strengthening the common front on Ukraine”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland by train after a joint trip to Kiev with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The focus of separate meetings in Warsaw with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda is strengthening common cause on Ukraine. Blinken hopes to use the final months of President Joe Biden’s administration to work with allies to ensure broad and sustained support for Ukraine from politically divided Poland. In particular, US Secretary of State Blinken is expected to discuss further coordination with Poland, the main logistical gateway for Western military support in Ukraine. Warsaw has also increased US arms purchases since the invasion of Ukraine. Last month, it signed a deal with Boeing to buy 96 Apache attack helicopters for $10 billion. Poland has been an enthusiastic US ally since the end of the Cold War. President Duda met with former President Donald Trump in New York in April, and the two praised each other for their achievements. Tusk, who is more Europe-oriented and won big in last year’s elections, insists on restoring democracy after polarization, a key priority for President Biden. Biden welcomed Tusk and Duda together to the White House this year, hoping to send a bipartisan signal on Ukraine. Tusk has not hesitated to call out members of Trump’s Republican Party who oppose assistance to Ukraine. During a long delay in Congress approving new military aid to Ukraine, Tusk said Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson bore personal responsibility for “thousands of lives.”
Moscow, 5 drones shot down over Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions
Russian air defense systems shot down five drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry reported. “Last night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using UAVs on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Five Ukrainian drones” “were shot down over the territories of the Belgorod and Kursk regions and one over the territory of the Bryansk region,” they reported.
Zelenskyy accuses Brazil and China of negotiating only with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Brazil and China of making a peace proposal after consulting Russia but without discussing it with Ukraine. “We are not stupid,” he said in an interview with Brazilian news site Metrópoles. “What is the point of this theater? You talked to Russia and said this is our proposal but you didn’t ask us anything. And Russia comes and says it supports the proposal of Brazil and China. This is disrespectful to Ukraine,” he added. Recalling that Brazil is a member of the Rome Statute and will host this year’s G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Zelensky asked “how Putin can show up without being arrested” given that he has an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes for deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. “Will the G20 countries sit down at the table with someone who needs to be arrested?” the Ukrainian president asked.
