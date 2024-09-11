As they continue to advance in Donbass, Moscow’s forces have also gone on the counterattack in Russia’s Kursk regionIn the attempt to push Ukrainian troops back across the border. Situation confirmed by the most important Russian military bloggers, while also Worried voices are coming from Ukraine, speaking of a difficult situation.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy have traveled to Kiev to discuss, among other things, the possible use of American Atacms and British Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. “It is important to lift all restrictions on the use of American and British weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said at a joint press conference. But according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the decision to grant permission to Ukraine has “probably” already been made, although an official announcement is pending. Russia’s response will be ‘appropriate’, Peskov warned.

Zelensky returned to talk about his so-called “victory plan” that he intends to submit to Washington in the coming months, while the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he stressed that «the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law», and then necessary for a “just peace”.

