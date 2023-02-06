The explosion of a drone in Kaluga forests, 180 kilometers southwest of Moscow, has once again sparked Russian fears of possible attacks by Ukrainian forces. No details were provided on the episode, nor were the Ukrainians directly implicated. Last Sunday the Guardian has published a report on the activities of the Bratstvo battalion, a volunteer unit of the Ukrainian special forces operating beyond the front lines. Their top secret operations would range from kidnapping of high government officials the destruction of key military infrastructure, the downing of aircraft. But, by their own admission, the first goal is to psychological naturethat is, to send a message to Moscow that no part of Russian territory can be considered safe.

On Thursday 9 February the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, should go on a mission to Brussels. From the European Parliament they neither confirm nor deny, leaving the possibility open. In case an extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament would be convened. Just Thursday there will also be the European Council with the heads of state and governmentin which the Ukrainian president could take part as a special guest.

The United Statesmeanwhile, are preparing to hand over to Ukrainian forces Glsdb missiles a guided GPS that can hit targets a 150 kilometers awayalmost double the range of 80 kilometers of rockets fired by Himars systems already supplied by Washington to Kiev last summer. The Norwegian government instead announced long-term aid for Ukraine, with donations of 15 million kroner ($1.5 billion) for each of the next five years. Half of this year’s tranche will go to the military effort and half to the humanitarian effort.

