The explosion of a drone in Kaluga forests, 180 kilometers southwest of Moscow, has once again sparked Russian fears of possible attacks by Ukrainian forces. No details were provided on the episode, nor were the Ukrainians directly implicated. Last Sunday the Guardian has published a report on the activities of the Bratstvo battalion, a volunteer unit of the Ukrainian special forces operating beyond the front lines. Their top secret operations would range from kidnapping of high government officials the destruction of key military infrastructure, the downing of aircraft. But, by their own admission, the first goal is to psychological naturethat is, to send a message to Moscow that no part of Russian territory can be considered safe.
On Thursday 9 February the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, should go on a mission to Brussels. From the European Parliament they neither confirm nor deny, leaving the possibility open. In case an extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament would be convened. Just Thursday there will also be the European Council with the heads of state and governmentin which the Ukrainian president could take part as a special guest.
The United Statesmeanwhile, are preparing to hand over to Ukrainian forces Glsdb missiles a guided GPS that can hit targets a 150 kilometers awayalmost double the range of 80 kilometers of rockets fired by Himars systems already supplied by Washington to Kiev last summer. The Norwegian government instead announced long-term aid for Ukraine, with donations of 15 million kroner ($1.5 billion) for each of the next five years. Half of this year’s tranche will go to the military effort and half to the humanitarian effort.
In the Donbas we can now see the signs of a second Russian offensive. “The battles for the region are intensifying,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk. In Luhansk, Governor Serhiy Haidai said shelling had decreased because “the Russians are saving ammunition for a large-scale offensive.” Haidai declares that Russian reserves are now deployed “in our direction”, and are preparing for a “large-scale offensive” this month.
Estonia: Ukrainian integrity a prerequisite for security in Europe
“The prerequisite for security and peace in Europe is the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.” This was stated by the Secretary General of the Estonian Foreign Minister Jonatan Vseviov at the end of his meeting, which took place in the United States, with the President’s Security Advisor Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, and the Deputy Secretary to Treasure, Wally Adeyemo. Vseviov reiterated Estonia’s support for the lowering of the price cap for crude oil and the Baltic country’s participation in the international counter-terrorism operation “Inherent Resolve” led by the United States in Iraq.
