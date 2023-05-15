“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including Amx-10RCs”: reads the joint statement at the end of Sunday evening’s working dinner at the Elysée between the president Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, G7 leaders are set to tighten sanctions against Russia at a summit in Japan this week, with measures aimed at energy and exports helping Moscow’s war effort, officials told Reuters. The new measures announced by the leaders during their May 19-21 meetings will be aimed at circumventing sanctions involving third countries, and will seek to undermine future Russian energy production and curb the trades that support Russia’s armed forces.