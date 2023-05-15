“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including Amx-10RCs”: reads the joint statement at the end of Sunday evening’s working dinner at the Elysée between the president Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
At the same time, G7 leaders are set to tighten sanctions against Russia at a summit in Japan this week, with measures aimed at energy and exports helping Moscow’s war effort, officials told Reuters. The new measures announced by the leaders during their May 19-21 meetings will be aimed at circumventing sanctions involving third countries, and will seek to undermine future Russian energy production and curb the trades that support Russia’s armed forces.
The summary of the situation at the front at dawn
The frontline towns of Bakhmut and Maryinka “remain in the epicenter of hostilities,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a daily morning update. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched air strikes, along with missiles, drones and heavy rockets, on targets in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force also counted 17 strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that two of its military commanders were killed in eastern Ukraine, as forces in Kiev renewed efforts to break through Russian positions in the town of Bakhmut.
The Washington Post: Prigozhin offered Kiev positions for Russian troops in exchange for withdrawing Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut
NEW YORK. In late January, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, offered Ukraine information on the positioning of Russian troops so that it could strike them in exchange for the withdrawal of Kiev soldiers from the area around Bakhmut. This is what emerges from the Pentagon leaks reported by the Washington Post. Prigozhin had routed his proposal through his contacts in military intelligence in Kiev. Contacts confirmed, adds the US newspaper, by two Ukrainian officials, according to whom Prigozhin spoke to the military intelligence service (HUR) of the Kiev government on various occasions.
