In Ukraine in the last week of the war the front remained static, without substantial changes, with the Russians conducting offensives in the direction of Avdiivka, in Donetsk, where they suffered “serious losses”, and of Kupiansk, in Lugansk, and the Ukrainians who established a bridgehead on the east bank of the Dnipro River which the Russians were unable to undermine. Neither side has managed to make substantial progress on these points of friction: the British Ministry of Defense writes this in its daily bulletin, citing military intelligence sources. With the arrival of the winter cold in eastern Ukraine, British services predict that no substantial changes are foreseeable in the near future and also point out that spy drones for both sides always play an essential role in preventing enemy attacks.

Meanwhile, Moscow says that Ukrainian forces “have lost up to 75 soldiers in the areas of Alekseevskij, Frolov islands and in the village of Kachkarovka, in the Kherson region” on the Dnipro river. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense quoted by Tass. «In the direction of Kherson, as a result of artillery fire and air strikes on personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Alekseevsky islands, Frolov and the village of Kachkarovka, Kherson region, up to 75 servicemen and four i vehicles were destroyed,” the ministry reported, noting that an American-made M777 artillery system, two Msta-B howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount were also hit.

In Kiev the resistance continues thanks also to the allies. «I would like to thank the countries that announced new aid for Ukraine this week. I am grateful to Germany, Finland and Lithuania for their new military aid packages.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes this on X. «In the coming years, Estonia will expand investments for security in the production of ammunition, which is important – he adds -. Norway and the United Kingdom have agreed to provide new humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine and Ukrainians. I am grateful to them. We are preparing new security initiatives in the coming weeks, in particular to strengthen our air defense.”

