The 27 EU Defense Ministers met in Brussels to take stock of the situation on Ukraine, hosting their Kiev counterpart Rustem Umerov for an update on the most pressing needs. “Our support is unwavering,” remarked High Representative Josep Borrell. The news coming from Ukraine, however, is not good. On the contrary. “The front could give way and there is a serious possibility that the war will be lost”, confides a European diplomat who knows the dossier well. “In Europe – he adds – there is a total lack of sense of urgency”. Upon closer inspection, however, it is not only the Old World that is creaking under the weight of the multiplying fronts. Even the United States, for internal political reasons or the review of global strategies, may have come close to the limit of their commitment in terms of military aid.

Russia, on the contrary, is pushing hard and has amassed as many as 400,000 men in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Which is resulting in strong pressure at the front. “Avdiivka will probably fall and we risk losing control of the line,” says a Ukrainian military source with direct knowledge of the situation on the ground. “We need reinforcements but they aren’t there.”

This is a very pessimistic reading shared, in his own way, by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who took part in the EU Council for a working lunch and today will go to the College of Commissioners of the European Commission. “The situation on the battlefield is difficult and this must push us even more to help Ukraine, because we cannot allow Putin to win this war,” he warned. The point is how.

The EU, for its part, is struggling. The ammunition plan, which for example had the objective of giving Kiev one million rounds of ammunition by next March, risks not being respected. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is of this opinion. Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, is instead convinced that the production capacity in Europe is there and that it is now up to the member states to “place orders” and define export priorities to the advantage of Kiev. Borrell announced that France and Germany, as leaders of a consortium of seven countries, will deliver “120-180 thousand” ammunition to Ukraine between 2023 and 2024, in addition to the 300 thousand already sent. “If we count the national programs we can add significant figures,” notes a senior EU official. In any case, the question of urgency remains.

