BRUSSELS. Russian-Ukrainian war, but above all grain war. With the former continuing, the EU’s sanctions policy also advances. The Court of the European Union confirms the measures taken against Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin, CEO of Uralchem, a company active in the production of fertilizers and for years very present in Europe. Mazepin “is a prominent entrepreneur who operates in a sector that provides a significant source of income to the Russian government”, confirm the Luxembourg judges, who for this reason confirm the freezing of the capital of the entrepreneur and oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Uralchem ​​is the largest producer of ammonium nitrate and the second largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizers. These products useful for agricultural purposes are sold all over the world: Asia, Africa, Europe (especially the eastern quadrant), and the proceeds end up in the houses of the Kremlin and, consequently, used to fuel the war machine of the Russian federation. The Court confirms, with a ruling, that Mazepin is “a prominent businessman who supports or implements policies that threaten Ukraine”, and therefore validates the restrictions adopted on March 9, 2022, immediately after the start of the Russian attack.

It appears that on February 24, 2022, in the aftermath of the initial stages of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin met, together with 36 businessmen, President Vladimir Putin and other members of the Russian government to discuss the impact of the line of action in light of Western sanctions. In the explanation accompanying the decision on targeted sanctions, the EU Council explains that «the fact of having been invited to participate in the meeting indicates that he is part of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and that he supports or implements actions or policies that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability and security in Ukraine.” Nothing has changed, and therefore the owner of Uralchem ​​remains on the EU blacklist.

However, the decision once again raises one of the collateral issues of the armed conflict, namely the food issue. One of the first decisions taken in Moscow to respond to the European Union’s sanctions packages was to stop the sale of fertilizers and wheat. This increased agricultural production costs, contributing to the rise in consumer prices, and therefore basic inflation, which drove general inflation. The confirmation of the measures against the owner of Uralchem ​​does not help to normalize and offers one more reason for Putin and his magic circle to continue to exploit agri-food production as a lever to put pressure on Europe. Because in any case, Uralchem’s main customers include China, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Rich customers in a position to pay.

However, the Russian entrepreneur has the right to appeal to the Court against the Tribunal’s ruling. He has two months from today, and it is unclear whether he will want to avail himself of this possibility. It must be said that Mazepin, following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, proceeded to sell what he could and raise cash. For almost ten years, from 2013 to early 2022, Uralchem ​​controlled the commercial port of Riga, Latvia, where it operated a terminal for bulk fertilizer handling and short-term storage. This all happened through the Uralchem ​​branch in Cyprus. If the terminal was sold, in December 2021 Mazepin transferred its Cyprus-based companies, Uralchem ​​Holding and CI-Chemical Invest which controls “Uralchem”, back under Russian jurisdiction to the special administrative district of Oktyabrsky Island in Kaliningrad Oblast.