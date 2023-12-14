Volodymyr Zelensky's appeals to the EU “not to fall back into indecision” have found fertile ground in Brussels. In fact, yesterday evening a historic decision arrived from the European Council: the green light for accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova. «It is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires and strengthens”, exulted the leader of Kiev. It is a “historic moment” that “demonstrates the strength and credibility of the European Union”, declared Charles Michel. The President of the European Council underlined that no state opposed the decision, at which time, however, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the room. “A pre-established and constructive absence,” said a source from the EU Council. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken of “investment in security” before the green light, underlining that “if Putin were to win the war there would be a real risk that his aggression would not stop there”.

Yesterday, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin returned to hold the traditional end-of-year press conference, answering questions from journalists and ordinary citizens. The topic of the conflict in Ukraine was at the center of the conversation, which lasted 4 hours. The Kremlin leader reiterated that the objectives of the 'special military operation', launched almost 2 years ago, have not changed. “They are denazification, demilitarization of Ukraine and Kiev's adoption of a neutral status.” Only when these objectives are achieved “will there be peace”.

Putin: “Peace in Ukraine when Russia has achieved its goals”



For the first time since the beginning of the invasion, Putin then gave the number of Russian soldiers engaged on the battlefield: 617,000. Of these, approximately 244,000 are citizens called to fight alongside professional Russian military troops. “About 1,500 are recruited every day across the country,” he said. Numbers that exclude the possibility of a new wave of mobilization. “There is no need,” Putin assured, “the flow of men ready to defend the homeland shows no sign of decreasing.”

When asked for information on the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro river, where Kiev's troops managed to land a few weeks ago, the Russian president downplayed: «They have come ashore, but they are suffering huge losses. The Ukrainian soldiers themselves claim that this is a 'road with no way out'.” “Kiev announced a counteroffensive, but nothing was done about it,” Putin concluded, launching his prediction: “Ukraine is receiving many weapons, but they will soon begin to run out.”

Meanwhile, tensions between Ukraine and Russia have once again embroiled Romania, where a Moscow drone crashed in an uninhabited area. “NATO has no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against allies,” reassured Alliance spokesperson Dylan White. However, the diplomatic slap to the United States given by the Moscow court which once again rejected an appeal presented by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia last March on charges of espionage and detained since then, is intentional. Gershkovich will therefore have to remain in prison until at least January 30, as decided by the judge on November 28.

