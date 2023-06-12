The Ukrainian counter-offensive is intensifying, even if it doesn’t seem to be fully alive yet. Kiev is regaining ground in the territories that had been occupied by the Russians. Yesterday evening the balance came from three reconquered villages, right in the border area. This is Blagodatnoye, which we learned about in the morning, then Neskuchne and Makarovka.
In Odessa it was a day of mourning after the death of three people and the wounding of 26 others in a Russian action.
The death toll has risen to at least 14 after a major dam exploded in southern Ukraine, according to local officials. Receding floodwaters have left behind a noxious mix of landmines, debris and dead animals.
The Ukrainian Air Force says it shot down six more drones over northeastern regions on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Russians have blown up another dam on the Mokry Yaly river in the Zaporizhzhia region, causing floods on both banks. In the Donbass and, further south, in the Zaporizhzia region, there is hard fighting and the ground is gained slowly and at very high costs, according to observers, but it pushes in at least four directions, including a pincer maneuver that seeks to tighten, meter by meter, the martyred city of Bakhmut, which the Russians claimed to have conquered in May after a year of fighting costing the lives of 66,000 Wagner soldiers and mercenaries: one soldier killed or wounded for every 48 centimeters of advance, according to a calculation by British Ministry of Defence.
Moscow claims to have destroyed six drone boats that last night would have tried to attack one of the Russian warships in the Black Sea, the Priazovye, which with other units was “monitoring the situation on the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipeline routes” at 300 kilometers from Sevastopol and announces that two drones fell in the Kaluga region, south of Moscow, also at night.
To counter Kiev’s propaganda, Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu has awarded medals to Russian soldiers for having “destroyed tanks supplied by the West”, in particular the Leopard panzers and the US Bradley tanks. But the air is heavy at the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, with relations becoming increasingly tense with Wagner: the leader of the mercenaries Prigozhin has returned to attack Shoigu – “he is incapable” he would have said – reiterating that his militiamen they will not sign any contracts directly tying them to the Russian regular army. According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, the Russians are shifting the bulk of their forces from the flood-hit region of Kherson to the hot fronts of Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut, which would prove that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam was intentional and had the purpose to cover their retreat, i.e. make it difficult for a Ukrainian attack in the unguarded region. In Kherson, however, the putrid water from the floods continues to retreat and the flooded surface has been reduced to about 77 square kilometers (it had reached 600 after the dam broke).
Finally, in a new exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Moscow, 95 Ukrainian soldiers have returned home, some of them captured in the early stages of the war. Among them – the presidency informs Kiev – there are also fighters from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol and from the island of Serpents.
To know more:
The backstory – Russian front: inside the ghost towns that have become targets of Ukrainian raids
The video/1 – Ukrainian troops recapture positions in Donetsk: soldiers hoist the yellow-blue flag in the village of Blahodatne
The video/2 – After the dam was destroyed, the remains of Kherson houses float in the sea in front of Odessa
Exercise Born in the Baltic
NATO exercise in the Baltic, called “Storm Strike” by the Lithuanian marines. Included in the framework of Baltops. The scenario is the reclamation of an area already occupied by the enemy, waiting for reinforcements. The riflemen get out of the vehicles, shoot, advance, pass the beach of Nemirseta, enter the woods. The smoke envelops the shore, amidst the noise of the gusts. Then the dinghies with fellow soldiers arrive from the sea. It is the first wave of the landing. There are deminers on board. Only when the area is deemed clear of traps and obstacles is everything ready for the arrival of the allies, for which air support is crucial. The jets mobilized come from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, Turkey and the USA. And from the three Baltic nations. Their deployment is permanent. They are ready to intervene at any moment.
In the shade of the trees, the soldiers of the Vilnius army display their weapons and vehicles in favor of the room. Among them, some very excited children wrap themselves in camouflage nets or peer from cannon targets. The beach is teeming with men and women in uniform. Polish, English, American, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Canadian. And many Romanians, who make up the crew of the ORP Torun of the Warsaw Navy (it’s called interoperability) involved, together with our San Marco, in the amphibious operation at the center of the 2023 edition of the annual Baltops maneuver, a regular exercise which, after the Russian aggression on Ukraine it is much more than routine.
#RussiaUkraine #war #counteroffensive #intensifies #villages #border #reconquered #tensions #Wagners #mercenaries #Moscow
Leave a Reply