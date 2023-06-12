The Ukrainian counter-offensive is intensifying, even if it doesn’t seem to be fully alive yet. Kiev is regaining ground in the territories that had been occupied by the Russians. Yesterday evening the balance came from three reconquered villages, right in the border area. This is Blagodatnoye, which we learned about in the morning, then Neskuchne and Makarovka.

In Odessa it was a day of mourning after the death of three people and the wounding of 26 others in a Russian action.

The death toll has risen to at least 14 after a major dam exploded in southern Ukraine, according to local officials. Receding floodwaters have left behind a noxious mix of landmines, debris and dead animals.

The Ukrainian Air Force says it shot down six more drones over northeastern regions on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Russians have blown up another dam on the Mokry Yaly river in the Zaporizhzhia region, causing floods on both banks. In the Donbass and, further south, in the Zaporizhzia region, there is hard fighting and the ground is gained slowly and at very high costs, according to observers, but it pushes in at least four directions, including a pincer maneuver that seeks to tighten, meter by meter, the martyred city of Bakhmut, which the Russians claimed to have conquered in May after a year of fighting costing the lives of 66,000 Wagner soldiers and mercenaries: one soldier killed or wounded for every 48 centimeters of advance, according to a calculation by British Ministry of Defence.

Moscow claims to have destroyed six drone boats that last night would have tried to attack one of the Russian warships in the Black Sea, the Priazovye, which with other units was “monitoring the situation on the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipeline routes” at 300 kilometers from Sevastopol and announces that two drones fell in the Kaluga region, south of Moscow, also at night.

To counter Kiev’s propaganda, Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu has awarded medals to Russian soldiers for having “destroyed tanks supplied by the West”, in particular the Leopard panzers and the US Bradley tanks. But the air is heavy at the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, with relations becoming increasingly tense with Wagner: the leader of the mercenaries Prigozhin has returned to attack Shoigu – “he is incapable” he would have said – reiterating that his militiamen they will not sign any contracts directly tying them to the Russian regular army. According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, the Russians are shifting the bulk of their forces from the flood-hit region of Kherson to the hot fronts of Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut, which would prove that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam was intentional and had the purpose to cover their retreat, i.e. make it difficult for a Ukrainian attack in the unguarded region. In Kherson, however, the putrid water from the floods continues to retreat and the flooded surface has been reduced to about 77 square kilometers (it had reached 600 after the dam broke).

Finally, in a new exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Moscow, 95 Ukrainian soldiers have returned home, some of them captured in the early stages of the war. Among them – the presidency informs Kiev – there are also fighters from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol and from the island of Serpents.

