The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kiev on July 2 and urged Zelensky to consider a ceasefire to “speed up peace talks”, but Ukrainian president rejected the proposal. “The Ukrainian president listened to him, but in response he expressed the position of Ukraine, clear, understandable and known,” said Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Zhovkva.Previously, Kiev had rejected a temporary pause in hostilitiessaying it would merely provide Russia with a window of opportunity to reorganize its forces.

Orban’s Surprise Visit to Kiev: Cold Handshake with Zelensky



Meanwhile, Washington is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $2.3 billion.said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as reported by Voice of America (VOA). The Pentagon chief said that theThe package will include air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons “and other munitions from U.S. stockpiles”VOA reported.

The situation on the ground

The Russian-Ukrainian front line has recently expanded, as intense fighting continues in the areas of Pokrovsk and ToretskUkrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 2. He added that the intensity of fighting in other segments of the front line has recently decreased. The Toretsk sector in Donetsk Oblast has become another hot spot in recent weeks, the general said. Fighting of varying intensity is also taking place in the Kurakhove, Vremivka, Kramatorsk and Kharkiv sectors, Syrskyi said. The main problem for Ukrainian commanders is that to “equip the units with motivated and well-trained military personnel”has the commander in chief, as well as providing soldiers with modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment capable of effectively countering Russian drones.



Russian strikes on Ukraine on the night between July 1st and 2nd. In red, the regions of Russia where Ukrainian drones have reached, according to Moscow

NATO instead intends to establish a representative post in Kiev and a new command in Germany to coordinate assistance to Ukraine.the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing U.S. and allied officials. This is part of the alliance’s effort to safeguard long-term aid for Ukraine in case Donald Trump returns to the White House. after this year’s US presidential election, the paper wrote. Former President Trump, the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee, has repeatedly criticized NATO and its assistance to Kiev. The new measures are expected to be announced at the next NATO summit in Washington..



On the map, the red line marks the borders claimed by Putin. The areas occupied by Moscow are highlighted in red

