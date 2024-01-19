The Baltic countries, which have long claimed that they could be the victims of a future invasion by Moscow, take the initiative by deciding to equip themselves with common “defense structures” along the borders with Russia and its ally Belarus. This was announced by the Estonian Ministry of Defence, according to which Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia “will build anti-mobility defensive structures in the coming years to deter and, if necessary, defend against military threats”.

In the meantime, Russian maneuvers have already caused problems for Poland and Sweden: according to the ISW, the interruptions of the GPS systems which occurred between December and January in the two countries could have been caused precisely by the electronic warfare exercises conducted by Moscow in Kaliningrad and in the Baltic Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to attack energy infrastructure on Russian territory with its drones, with bombings which, if not of the same scale as the Russian ones on its territory, nevertheless have an important symbolic value demonstrating the reaction capabilities of Kiev's forces. A military intelligence source claimed responsibility for a raid carried out yesterday on an oil depot in the Bryansk border region, where four large tanks caught fire. The attack occurred in the locality of Klintsy. The governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, intercepted by Russian defenses, dropped the bombs it was carrying onto the depot before being destroyed.

And the demonstrations do not stop in Ufa, the capital of the Russian republic of Bashkiria, to protest against the arrest of the Bashkir activist Fayil Alsynov. According to the independent outlet SOTAvison, around 1,500 people gathered in a square demanding, with songs and dances, the release of Alsynov, sentenced to four years in prison for “inciting inter-ethnic hatred”. Accusation that the activist denies. According to independent media, the Moscow Times reports, at least ten people have been arrested.

