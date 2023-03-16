The dangerous crossings between Russian and NATO aircraft continue in the skies of Europe, after yesterday’s incident which led to the destruction of an American drone over the Black Sea. Two fighters, one British and one German, intercepted a Russian military plane from refueling flying near Estonia. But in the evening, in an attempt to bring tensions back to a dangerous level, the defense ministers of Moscow and Washington spoke on the phone. The conversation, which according to the Russians took place at the American request, however did not dampen the tones of the controversy over what happened yesterday in the skies over the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, also yesterday, a bounty of fifteen million dollars was placed by the Wagner brigade on Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. The group of Russian mercenaries, led by the oligarch Evgeny Prigozhin, does not stop at the offenses: the paramilitaries would have raised the bar against Crosetto going so far as to threaten him with their assassins in Europe. The alarm would have reached the intelligence services of our country in about ten days to the owner in via XX Settembre, but the minister would not have been upset at all.

Key points The Russian embassy in Washington: contacts with the USA to prevent accidents The Russian embassy in Washington: contacts with the USA to prevent accidents Russia continues contacts with the United States “to prevent accidents”. This was stated by Moscow’s ambassador in Washington. Anatoly Antonov. Ria Novosti reports it. “We are not looking for a conflict with a nuclear power. We continue to maintain contact, including through the Ministry of Defence, in order to prevent unintentional collisions. I would like American politicians to have the same attitude towards relations with Russia », his words expressed in a note. Israel approves licenses for the sale of anti-drone systems in Kiev Israel has reportedly approved export licenses for the possible sale of drone jamming systems that could help Ukraine counter Iranian drones used by Russia in the conflict. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda quoting the Axios news portal which explains that it had confirmation of the news from Israeli and Ukrainian officials. According to Axios, the approval of the export licenses by Defense Secretary Yoav Gallan and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen would have arrived in mid-February, but a final decision has not yet been made. In any case – according to Israeli officials – it would not be a question of a change of policy because the systems are defensive in nature.