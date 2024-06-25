Signing of the EU-Ukraine security commitments, official opening of negotiations for Kiev’s entry into the club, with the usual Intergovernmental Conference and, on the way, a strong demonstration of unity at the leaders’ summit. The European Union strikes a blow right at the end of the legislature. “We are witnessing a historic moment”, assures the President of the European Council Charles Michel, complimenting the efforts on reforms. “It seemed like just a dream but here we are,” echoed Volodymyr Zelensky, enjoying success for having kept his promise to his fellow citizens. The agreement on long-term security commitments essentially provides for a deepening of cooperation on all fronts and, above all, the promise of 5 billion per year between now and 2027, through the Assistance Fund for Ukraine (with the constraint, however, of the leadership Council policy). Then there is the strengthening of Kiev’s weapons industry in line with the EU defense strategy and the EU’s commitment to “continue to apply sanctions on Russia or to launch new ones”. The 27 also promise to start “integrating Ukraine” into the European single market. Zelensky will be at the European summit tomorrow.

Russia responded to the blocking of the broadcasting activities of three of its media in the European Union by in turn blocking the websites of 81 newspapers from EU countries, including those of Rai, La7, Repubblica and Stampa. While from The Hague the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued two new arrest warrants for the former Russian Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu and for the chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, accusing them of “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” for the missile bombing of power plants in Ukraine. Moscow announced the blocking of European sites after the entry into force today of the ban on EU territory of those of the Ria Novosti agency and the newspapers Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, accused by Brussels of being organs of Kremlin propaganda for « carry out and support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and for the destabilization of neighboring countries.”

On the ground there was a new exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, explaining that the parties exchanged 90 prisoners of war, thanks to the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

