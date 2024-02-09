The new head of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Syrsky, has announced a change in Kiev's military strategy. “Only changes and continuous improvement of the means and methods of war will allow us to succeed,” he said in a message on his social media. Syrsky, born in the Soviet Union and described as a planner bordering on obsession, made his goals clear: improving front-line troop rotation and harnessing the power of new technologies. He is also considered the architect of the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in September 2022, the most significant Ukrainian victory of the war.

“Syrsky's appointment will not change the course of the special operation,” assured Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev was harsher and defined Syrsky, of Russian origin, as a “traitor” for whom he felt “disgust”. «He was a Russian Soviet officer, but he became a traitor, who broke his oath and served the Nazis, destroying his loved ones», said Medvedev, «may the earth burn under his feet».

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the now former head of the Ukrainian army, Valerii Zaluzhny, the title of 'national hero' «for exceptional personal merits in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for the selfless service rendered to the Ukrainian people.” Meanwhile, the interview by US journalist Tucker Carlson with Russian President Vladimir Putin has exceeded 100 million views on X, the first by a Western journalist with the Kremlin leader since the start of the war in Ukraine. Putin answered around 60 questions for over 2 hours, ranging from the conflict to relations with the United States.

Russia's defeat in Ukraine is “impossible”, he assured, accusing Kiev of having “obeyed the orders of European countries and the United States to fight Russia to the end”, ruining the peace talks which were almost “finalised”. .

The Russian president then turned to Washington: “If you want an end to the fighting, you must stop supplying weapons to Kiev,” he said. Regarding the next American presidential elections, he then said he was not interested in the candidates: «It's not a question of leaders or a particular person, but of mentality. If the idea of ​​domination at all costs prevails, then nothing will change. It will only get worse.” Finally, regarding a possible widening of the conflict, Putin assured that “the invasion of Poland or Latvia is out of the question”. From Kiev, the comment on the interview came from presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, who wrote on social media: «Any conversation or interview with Putin is an indisputable attempt to legalize the 'rules of the Russian cannibal' (mass murder, demonstrative violence , seizure/theft of other people's property, destruction) in Western politics”.

