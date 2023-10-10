Russia remains isolated at the UN headquarters and fails to be re-elected to the Human Rights Council. After being suspended in April last year due to the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow tried to regain a seat on the Geneva-based body but garnered only 83 votes among the 193 UN member countries.
Russian forces, meanwhile, are approaching the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine, hit since yesterday morning by intense bombing.
Extensive damage to the underwater pipeline and the communications cable connecting Finland and Estonia “could not have occurred by chance” and appear to be the result of a “deliberate external act,” Finnish authorities said.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for measures to ensure Russia does not turn the Black Sea into a “dead zone” for shipping after Moscow abandoned a deal allowing safe exports of Ukrainian grain. On his first trip to Romania after the Russian invasion, Zelenskiy said after talks with his counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, that he had heard “good news” about supplies of artillery and air defense from NATO and US member states. ‘EU.
Semprini-Stable, this is how the Third World War is fought “in pieces”
A Russian court has rejected Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich’s challenge to the extension of his pre-trial detention, more than six months after his arrest on espionage charges. Judge Yuri Pasyunin of the Moscow City Court ruled to “maintain the detention without modification” until November 30, an Agence-France Presse reporter at the court said.
Russia is unlikely to launch further mobilization before next year’s presidential election, Britain’s Ministry of Defense has said. In its daily update of intelligencethe Ministry of Defense said that Vladimir Putin will “almost certainly” stand for re-election in the vote, scheduled for March 17.
To know more
Sullivan: the US capable of simultaneously helping Israel and Ukraine
US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said that the United States is capable of both providing assistance to Israel and continuing to support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. “We believe the United States is capable of supporting Ukraine in Europe, of supporting our allies in the Indo-Pacific, and of supporting our close ally Israel in its hour of need,” Sullivan said in a briefing when told been asked whether a war with Hamas would make it more difficult for the Biden administration to support Ukraine and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. “We believe we have the resources, tools and capabilities to be able to do this effectively,” assured the US official, noting that part of the administration’s activity is to ensure the coordination of all theaters simultaneously. The amount of resources needed to continue supporting Ukraine is not commensurate with the price that will have to be paid in the event of the expansion of Russian aggression across Europe, «which may ultimately, as has happened in the past, require the actual deployment of American troops to fight,” Sullivan warned. «So it is better to support the Ukrainians in their steadfastness against Russian aggression and do it in a lasting way. And we have the budget to be able to do it. We also have the necessary budget to provide Israel with what it needs,” the Biden advisor summed up.
#RussiaUkraine #war #Sullivan #capable #simultaneously #helping #Israel #Ukraine