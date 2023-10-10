Russia remains isolated at the UN headquarters and fails to be re-elected to the Human Rights Council. After being suspended in April last year due to the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow tried to regain a seat on the Geneva-based body but garnered only 83 votes among the 193 UN member countries.

Russian forces, meanwhile, are approaching the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine, hit since yesterday morning by intense bombing.

Extensive damage to the underwater pipeline and the communications cable connecting Finland and Estonia “could not have occurred by chance” and appear to be the result of a “deliberate external act,” Finnish authorities said.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for measures to ensure Russia does not turn the Black Sea into a “dead zone” for shipping after Moscow abandoned a deal allowing safe exports of Ukrainian grain. On his first trip to Romania after the Russian invasion, Zelenskiy said after talks with his counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, that he had heard “good news” about supplies of artillery and air defense from NATO and US member states. ‘EU.

A Russian court has rejected Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich’s challenge to the extension of his pre-trial detention, more than six months after his arrest on espionage charges. Judge Yuri Pasyunin of the Moscow City Court ruled to “maintain the detention without modification” until November 30, an Agence-France Presse reporter at the court said.

Russia is unlikely to launch further mobilization before next year’s presidential election, Britain’s Ministry of Defense has said. In its daily update of intelligencethe Ministry of Defense said that Vladimir Putin will “almost certainly” stand for re-election in the vote, scheduled for March 17.

