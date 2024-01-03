The trickle of attacks and destruction in Ukraine continues every day as the conflict nears its third year.

In 5 days the invaders “used around 300 missiles and over 200 'Shahed' drones against Ukraine”, denounced President Volodymyr Zelensky, underlining “the success” in repelling the combined attacks which however did not spare victims, in the aftermath of the five dead in raids on the capital Kiev. In response, Ukrainian forces still have the Russian region of Belgorod in their sights, now the target of daily bombings.

Therefore there is still no room for peace, and a new exchange of prisoners – albeit numerous, 248 Russians and 230 Ukrainians repatriated to their respective countries – is not enough to give hope for a negotiated solution. And time makes the uncertainties about the military and financial support of Kiev's partners emerge ever clearer, due to the political divisions within Western countries.

So Moscow changes tactics: according to the latest British military intelligence report, the invaders are now targeting the war industry rather than energy structures as they did last winter. “Russian planners almost certainly recognize the growing importance of defense industrial capacity as they prepare for a long war,” write the British 007s, as military supplies to Kiev falter.

A positive signal comes from Poland which urged allies to send long-range missiles to Ukraine after massive Russian attacks. Meanwhile, Norway will send two F-16 fighter planes to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots on the use of the aircraft, which has long been on Kiev's list of urgent requests to its Western partners.

An encouraging message also comes from NATO, which through its agency Nspa will support a coalition of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, with a purchase contract for a combined quantity of up to 1,000 Patriot Gem-T missiles.

