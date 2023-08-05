“A big slap to Putin.” Ukrainian forces celebrate the “successful” attack on a Russian landing ship, the “Olenegorsky Gornyak”, in front of the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea. And they claim a multiple attack on the same base, in the southern Russian territory of Krasondar, which would damaged part of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, crucial for oil exports.

Moscow for its part minimizes, stating that it rejected the attack on the port and destroyed two marine drones without causing damage or casualties. Vessel traffic in Novorossiysk was however “temporarily interrupted by decision of the harbor master’s office”, and then “resumed”, explained the spokesman of the Transneft company, Igor Demin, to Tass.

Kiev sinks the Russian assault ship Olenegorsky Gornjak: the hulk towed aground before sinking



Statements aside, a video released by the BBC shows an unmanned boat approaching the ship in the night. The explosion would have interrupted the filming of the on-board camera. According to the Ukrainian security services (SBU), the marine drone had 450 kilos of dynamite on board. In later images, the «Olenegorsky Gornyak» appears bent to one side, probably with a gash in the side and now «out of action». The vessel was then towed to port, where according to satellite photos she is being kept afloat at her mooring by a tug. Kiev rejoices at the blow inflicted on the enemy. Starting with President Volodymyr Zelensky who received reports from military leaders, including that of the head of the SBU, Vasily Malyuk: «I won’t dwell on its content. I can only say that we are all grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for returning the war to the aggressor state,” Zelensky reported on Telegram. “A slap in the face” to Putin’s regime, defined the Ukrainian intelligence spokesman, Andrey Yusov, explaining that: “In terms of security, obviously, this is a great loss for the fleet of the occupiers and for the planning of further operations of landing. The use of these ships becomes more problematic, and this is a serious factor that the occupiers will have to take into consideration”.

During the night, drones also attacked a fuel depot in Feodosia, in the Crimea. “Everyone knows that there is a huge fuel depot in Feodosia, where very large reserves intended for the Black Sea Fleet can be stored. The enemy’s logistics are concentrated there to a large extent,” explained the spokeswoman of the defense forces of the Russian Federation. ‘South Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk.

Crimean Telegram channels shared videos of explosions and Russian anti-aircraft fire. However, the pro-Russian authorities of the unilaterally annexed peninsula maintain that the drone attack was “successfully repelled”, while the Russian Defense Ministry specified that it had shot down 10 launched drones and “neutralised” 3 others with electronic tools.

In an apparent stalemate on the ground, Moscow wanted to give a signal by sending Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to the front for the second time since the attempted mutiny of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group which demanded the head of the minister, in addition to that of the Chief of Staff Gerasimov. Shoigu “thanked the military commanders for the offensive actions” in the Lyman area, Donetsk region. Russian TV showed images of Shoigu chatting with General Andrei Mordvichev, who leads Russia’s Central Command Unit in Ukraine. In the images, Shoigu can also be seen getting on a Swedish Cv90 armored vehicle, “one of the many vehicles captured from the enemy in combat”.

Meanwhile, after repeated requests, IAEA experts were able to inspect the roofs of the reactors of units 3 and 4 of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where according to the Ukrainians the Russian occupiers had planted mines. “No trace of explosives has been found,” the head of the Atomic Agency Rafael Grossi said with relief while reiterating the need to inspect the other buildings and to keep the plant out of the conflict.

To know more

The case – Life sentence for Navalny: the Kremlin “cancels” the most feared opponent

What happened yesterday