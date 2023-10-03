Sources close to the Kremlin announce Vladimir Putin’s intention to run for president again in Russia next month. This was reported by the newspaper Kommersant. The “informal” presidential campaign is expected to begin in November, with theTsar’s announcement for the March 2024 voteat the opening of the “Russia” Expo, an international forum that will take place in Moscow.

Joe Biden calls the leaders of the NATO countries and the EU leaders “to coordinate our current support for Ukraine” and reassure that the aid will continue “as long as it is needed”, after the doubts sown by the anti-shutdown provision without the 6 billion expected for Kiev and the Pentagon’s warning to Congress that funds for the attacked country will soon run out. Partners and allies responded presently, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who “confirmed the Italian government’s continuous and convinced support for the Ukrainian authorities in every area as long as necessary, with the aim of achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace”. But Admiral Rob Bauerthe Alliance’s highest military official, and the British Ministry of Defence They have warned that supplies of Western ammunition to be sent to Kiev are running low.

In the United States Kevin McCarthy has been given a 1-game banis no longer the Speaker of the House. it’s the first time in history: the motion to remove him presented by Matt Gaetz, an ultra-conservative congressman from Florida, reached a quorum and the Democrats did not come to the rescue of the Republican McCarthy. 216 deputies voted against the Speaker; in favor 210.

