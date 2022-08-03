Day 161 of war in Ukraine and there is no sign of truce, even if it seems that Putin wants a solution denied. The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that during the night, new explosions were heard in various districts of the city. Three people were killed in a Russian bombing while an evacuation operation was underway in Kherson with a minibus. Another 3 civilians lost their lives following an attack by Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, the Russian supreme court has declared the Azov battalion a “terrorist organization”, and this means that the Ukrainian soldiers of the regiment taken prisoner by the Russians will not be subject to the law of war.

Yesterday a first load of corn left from the port of Odessa towards Lebanon, with a stopover in Istanbul for inspections. And new funds are on the way to arm Ukraine: 500 million euros from the EU and 550 million dollars from the United States

Updates hour by hour

9.21 – Moscow: “Washington has not offered the resumption of talks on nuclear disarmament”

The United States has not offered Russia to resume negotiations on a new nuclear disarmament agreement to replace the New Start, due to expire in 2026. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking from the Burmese capital Naypyitaw where he is visiting. The US “has developed the habit of announcing some things over the microphone and then forgetting about it: we have not received any offers to resume negotiations”, Lavrov stressed, recalling that there have already been two rounds of talks last year before ” the US would take a break ». As for the possibility of China joining, “Beijing will decide for itself,” Lavrov added.

9.12 – 41,350 Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war

About 41,350 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the Kiev army. In its update on Moscow’s losses so far, the Ukrainian military indicates that 223 fighters, 191 helicopters and 740 drones have also been shot down. In addition, the Kiev forces claim to have destroyed 1,774 Russian tanks, 939 artillery systems, 4,022 armored troop transport vehicles, 15 ships and 180 cruise missiles.

8.58 – Lavrov: The United States wants to irritate China “

For Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the visit of the speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan is the demonstration of the same approach that the US has in Ukraine. “It is the desire to prove their impunity to everyone and to show that everything is allowed to them,” said the head of Russian diplomacy from Myanmar. “I see no other reason to create such a nuisance practically out of the blue, knowing very well what Taiwan means to China,” he added.

8.43 – Inspection on ship with cereals from Odessa today to Istanbul

The “Razoni”, the first ship to export grain from Ukraine after the Russian invasion at the end of February, will be inspected near the entrance to the Bosphorus on the Black Sea in Istanbul from 9 am Italian time. This was announced by the Turkish Ministry of Defense. They will take part in the delegated controls of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN, or the parties that signed – on July 22 in Istanbul – an agreement to allow the export of wheat and similar food products from Ukrainian ports. The “Razoni”, flying the Sierra Leone flag, left Odessa on Monday morning with a load of 26 thousand tons of cereals and arrived in Istanbul last night. After the inspection the ship will resume its journey to Tripoli in Lebanon, her final destination.

8.34 – Kiev: “The agreement on wheat fights hunger but does not bring peace closer”

«The agreement on the transport of Ukrainian wheat and agricultural products via the Black Sea is important for fighting hunger in the world and overcoming our economic crisis generated by Russian military aggression. But it would be a mistake to read it as a prelude to a comprehensive peace negotiation. The war continues as before, nothing has changed on the battlefields, ”warns Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure, Alexander Kubrakov. After the agreement, among the critical points he indicates “safety” because “ships pass through mined waters”. “We have shown that we are ready to do everything possible to ensure compliance with the agreements, born thanks to the key initiative of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and with the full cooperation of Turkey and the American and European allies. But there is always a risk that the Russians will target ships, he said Courier -. The companies owning the ships and commercial groups still do not trust to trade with our ports ». The Ukrainian military, he assures him, “have cleared small passages in the territorial waters near Odessa, no one guarantees offshore”. According to the minister, there are “at least 17” ships already loaded, of these ten with grain they can set sail immediately. “And he points out:” Mustafa Necati, flying the flag of Liberia, is registered, loaded with seed oil from the Italian Oil House and headed to one of your ports. It is between 17 already loaded and ready “.

8.28 – Gb: “Increase in civilians fleeing Kherson”

“We will see an increase in civilians attempting to flee Kherson and the surrounding area as hostilities continue and food shortages worsen. This will create pressure on the nodes and on the transport routes, with the consequent implementation of measures to control the movements ». This was reported by the British 007 in the usual update of the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

08.09 – Schroeder: Putin wants a negotiated solution

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder assured that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine. “The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution. A first success is the agreement on wheat, perhaps it can be slowly extended to a ceasefire », he said in an interview with the weekly Stern, specifying that he had seen Putin last week in Moscow. Schroeder stressed that it will take some time to reach an agreement on a number of crucial issues such as Crimea or the Donbass. For the eastern region of Ukraine, “a solution based on the Swiss cantonal model will have to be found,” he argued. The 77-year-old former German chancellor is a close friend of Putin: although he has criticized the war in Ukraine, he has always refused to condemn Russia. At the end of May, after weeks of pressure and furious controversy over his relations with Moscow and in particular with the Kremlin leader, Schroeder left the board of the Russian energy giant Rosneft.

07.32 – Ukraine: two explosions in Kharkiv

Two explosions shook the city of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine this morning, the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported the Kyiv Independent. Terekhov specified that one explosion hit the Kholodnohirskyi district and the other a location yet to be confirmed. No casualties or damages have been reported for the moment.

07.03 – Zelensky hears Stoltenberg, focus on prisoners of war

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the issue of Ukrainian prisoners of war with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the OSCE and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau. This was stated by the leader of Kiev in his usual evening video speech. Ukrinform reports it. “In the negotiations with both Stoltenberg and Rau, I paid particular attention to the issue of our prisoners of war held by Russia – he explained – in particular, this also applies to the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka, which must become the final argument. so that all civilized countries of the world officially recognize Russia as a terrorist state ”, he concluded.