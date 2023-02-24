«On February 24, 2022 – the longest day of our lives – millions of Ukrainians made a choice: not a white flag but a blue and yellow one. Don’t flee, but resist and fight.” One year after the Russian invasionPresident Volodymyr Zelensky describes 12 months of pain and tears, but is certain that 2023 will be the year of victory.

Scholz and Macron ask Zelensky to start a dialogue with Moscow

According to Wall Street Journal, which cites British, German and French sources, Great Britain, Germany and France have offered Ukraine a rapprochement treaty with NATO, which would give it greater access to Western military equipment, in exchange for starting peace talks with the Russia. The proposal envisages that Ukraine and NATO stipulate a cooperation agreement, which however will not mean joining the Alliance, while Kiev undertakes to start peace talks.

The Chinese peace plan rejected by NATO

China is working on a peace plan. Dialogue and ceasefire, no to nuclear weapons and attacks on nuclear power plants are the themes of the 12 points proposed by Beijing. A return to dialogue is urged, no to unilateral sanctions and biological and chemical weapons. But NATO rejects the plan, emphasizing that Beijing has never condemned the Russian invasion. The spiegel he also reports that the Russian army is allegedly negotiating with a Chinese company to send kamikaze drones. Harsh reply from Beijing: “Too many falsehoods about us”.



Ukrainian servicemen travel on a road in Bakhmut

Forza Italia brakes on jets in Kiev

In Italy, coalitions are divided on military aid. In the center-right, Forza Italia is holding back on sending warplanes to Kiev, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is asking for unity from the majority: “Putin has failed”, the message to the allies and to Moscow. Meanwhile, the left is taking to the streets today in Rome and Milan with the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network under the slogan of Europe for Peace: «One year of war is too much!». At the Colosseum, with the general secretary of the CGIL Landini, also the leader of the M5s Conte.

