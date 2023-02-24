«On February 24, 2022 – the longest day of our lives – millions of Ukrainians made a choice: not a white flag but a blue and yellow one. Don’t flee, but resist and fight.” One year after the Russian invasionPresident Volodymyr Zelensky describes 12 months of pain and tears, but is certain that 2023 will be the year of victory.
Scholz and Macron ask Zelensky to start a dialogue with Moscow
According to Wall Street Journal, which cites British, German and French sources, Great Britain, Germany and France have offered Ukraine a rapprochement treaty with NATO, which would give it greater access to Western military equipment, in exchange for starting peace talks with the Russia. The proposal envisages that Ukraine and NATO stipulate a cooperation agreement, which however will not mean joining the Alliance, while Kiev undertakes to start peace talks.
The Chinese peace plan rejected by NATO
China is working on a peace plan. Dialogue and ceasefire, no to nuclear weapons and attacks on nuclear power plants are the themes of the 12 points proposed by Beijing. A return to dialogue is urged, no to unilateral sanctions and biological and chemical weapons. But NATO rejects the plan, emphasizing that Beijing has never condemned the Russian invasion. The spiegel he also reports that the Russian army is allegedly negotiating with a Chinese company to send kamikaze drones. Harsh reply from Beijing: “Too many falsehoods about us”.
Forza Italia brakes on jets in Kiev
In Italy, coalitions are divided on military aid. In the center-right, Forza Italia is holding back on sending warplanes to Kiev, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is asking for unity from the majority: “Putin has failed”, the message to the allies and to Moscow. Meanwhile, the left is taking to the streets today in Rome and Milan with the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network under the slogan of Europe for Peace: «One year of war is too much!». At the Colosseum, with the general secretary of the CGIL Landini, also the leader of the M5s Conte.
At least 54 people arrested in Russia over anti-war protests
At least 54 people were arrested yesterday in 14 Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, for voicing their disapproval of the war in Ukraine as part of its anniversary, OVD-Info organization reported. Specifically, 18 people were arrested by Russian police in St. Petersburg for carrying out individual anti-war actions, such as placing flowers at the monument to Ukrainian painter Taras Shevchenko, writing in the snow or picketing. These arrests come in addition to those in Ekaterinburg, a total of eleven, where several people staged spontaneous demonstrations in memory of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov. In addition, at least seven people were arrested in Moscow. Specifically, at least two people were arrested on Friday in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod near the monument to Irina Slavina, a deceased journalist who burned herself outside a police station in protest against the Russian government. They were joined by a woman and a minor carrying an anti-war placard in Barnaul.
Biden: Kiev doesn’t need F16 jets for now
Joe Biden had “a private conversation” with Volodymyr Zelensky about the F16 jets that Ukraine has been asking the United States for some time. The American president revealed it to journalists accompanying the White House without revealing its contents. “It was a private conversation,” Biden limited himself to saying, only to add later in an exclusive interview with ABC news that “Ukraine does not need F16 jets for now”. Responding to a question whether this means «never», the American president replied that «it is not possible to establish exactly what Ukraine will need to defend itself in the future. But at the moment, according to our army’s assessments, there is no reason to send the F16s».
From the World Bank 2.5 billion dollars in aid
The World Bank announced a new $2.5 billion package to support Ukraine and maintain essential services and key government functions on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country. The grant provides direct budget support to Ukraine under the World Bank’s Public Spending Project on Administrative Capacity Resilience in Ukraine (Peace).
Biden: There is no evidence that China has given weapons to Russia
“There is no evidence” that China “has supplied weapons to Russia”. This was said by Joe Biden speaking with journalists accompanying the White House, recalling that in his meeting with Xi Jinping he warned him that Western companies could leave China if Beijing “aligns itself” with Moscow.
