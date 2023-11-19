First important advance by the Ukrainian armed forces after months of counter-offensive: Kiev announces that it has driven back the Russian occupiers in an area between 3 and 8 kilometers along the east bank of the strategic Dnipro river, in the south of the country a stone’s throw from Crimea. From the left bank of the river, the cornerstone of the Soviet defenses during the Second World War, Moscow’s troops – which number “several tens of thousands” – respond “with artillery fire”, declared the spokeswoman of the Ukrainian armed forces, Natalia Gumenyuk. “We still have a lot of work to do,” she added.

The theater of the Ukrainian offensive is the southern region of Kherson, reconquered after the Russian withdrawal. The last substantial success in the counteroffensive launched by Kiev at the beginning of the summer, which heads south to cut the supply lines to Crimea, dates back to last August when the village of Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia region, was captured. With little air cover and clearly inferior in artillery, since June the Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses in the face of very tiring advances. The Russian offensive is instead pressing along the lines in Donetsk and Lugansk, in Donbass, which point in the direction of Avdiivka and Kupyansk, which appear to be the main Russian objectives at the moment.

In Russia, the limited military successes continue to fuel discontent: President Vladimir Putin, who will participate via videoconference in the virtual G20 summit scheduled for Wednesday, is forced to accept the criticism of the ultranationalist Igor Girkin, in prison awaiting trial for incitement to extremism, who reiterated his intention to run for the Russian presidency. “I understand perfectly well that in the current situation in Russia, participating in the presidential campaign is like sitting at a table to play cards with cheaters,” said Girkin, who calls for “more effective” military action.

To know more

THE CASE – Putin, return to the G20: the Russian leader participates in the summit called by Modi