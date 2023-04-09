Zelensky’s Easter greetings: “Ukraine fights for the whole free world”

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, sent his Easter greetings to “all Ukrainians and all Christians who celebrate it today” in the world. «I greet the Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian brothers. Our friends and allies in the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France, Canada. In Prague and Bratislava, Ljubljana and Zagreb, Vienna and Bucharest, Madrid and Lisbon, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Brussels. Millions of people in Sweden, Finland, Norway. All those who celebrate Easter on this day in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Australia», reads the message. “This is the modern world. A world that seeks to live freely. A world in which life, respect and the equality of every person are valued,” Zelensky underlines. «Today, Ukraine stands guard over this world. He fights for his land and fights for its values ​​».