«For some reason, we always thought that Okhmatdyt was protected, we were 100% sure they would never hit here». The words of nurses, doctors and mothers tell of chic, fear, dismay and pain for yet another attack in a war where there are no rules. Because in Kiev, after a period of relative calm, Russia has once again struck at the most fragile heart of a population exhausted by the invasion: his sick children, hospitalized of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital gutted in latest raid on city where the maternity ward of another health center, residential buildings and offices were also targeted.



From Warsaw, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised retaliation and demanded “a stronger response” from the West that in the meantime condemned Moscow for its “war crimes”The capital was just one of the targets of a massive Russian missile attack that also hit Dnieper, Kryvyi Rih, Slovenian, Kramatorsk And Pokrovskwhich caused at least 36 victims and 137 injured, while in the evening digging was still under the rubble.

A salvo of 38 rockets launched across the country, including 30 were shot down by Ukrainian forcesincluding a fearsome Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

