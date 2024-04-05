Russia-Ukraine war: Russian missiles on Kharkiv, 6 dead in the rubble. The Kremlin: now it's a direct clash

Relations between Russia and NATO “have slipped to the level of direct confrontation”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, according to which the Alliance “is already involved in the conflict around Ukraine” and “continues its movement and the expansion of its military infrastructure towards our borders”.

Stoltenberg defines the situation on the ground as “serious” and “difficult”. For Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, there is an urgent need for air defenses.

The NATO Foreign Ministers will meet again at the end of May in Prague for an informal meeting, in mid-June there will be a Defense ministerial but the eyes of the allies are all focused on the summit of 9-11 July in Washington. Stoltenberg is confident of being able to launch the structural and multi-year support fund for Ukraine on that occasion: after yesterday's agreement, the task of planning and starting the technical work was given. For the former Norwegian prime minister it would be a beautiful legacy that will be managed by his successor. There seems to be a “large majority” in favor of outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.