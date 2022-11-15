On the 266th day of the war, two missiles landed on Przewodow, a Polish town bordering Ukraine, killing two people. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an emergency meeting. The Polish Prime Minister Andrzej Duda has decided to convene another National Security Council for today, at 12, while the UN Security Council will meet at 3pm local time (9pm in Italy).

The origin of the missiles is not yet clear, the Pentagon has announced that it is investigating the news. Kiev accuses Moscow of promoting “a conspiracy theory according to which it was a Ukrainian air defense missile that fell on Polish territory,” said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. While the Kremlin denies it, stressing that no attacks with Moscow weapons have been carried out against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Yesterday, while world leaders met at the G20 in Bali, new bombings on Ukraine with explosions in at least 11 of the country’s 28 regions: the infrastructures of the capital, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, where there are numerous citizens left without electricity. Late in the evening, the Ukrainian president assured that «the supply to 8 million consumers has already been restored. Power engineers and repairmen will work through the night.’

Updates hour by hour

00.31 – Poland confirms: fallen missile of “Russian manufacture”

“A Russian-made missile” landed on its Polish territory, killing two people. This was announced by the Warsaw Foreign Ministry.

00.22 – Blinken speaks with Polish minister Rau

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, spoke with his Polish colleague Zbigniew Rau, after the news of the explosion in Poland, which could have been caused by Russian rockets or missiles. This was reported by the spokesman of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Lukasz Jasina.

00.20 – Europe Council condemns missiles: support for Poland and Kiev

“I condemn in the strongest terms the indiscriminate rocket attacks that hit Ukraine and Poland. On behalf of the Council of Europe, I express my condolences and my full support to both countries. The bloodshed must end immediately. We need peace and security to return to our continent”. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, writes on Twitter.

00.15 – Biden and Duda in contact on next steps

Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda will remain in close contact to “determine appropriate next steps as the investigation progresses.” This was stated by the White House referring to the telephone conversation between the two leaders.

00.09 – Zelensky offers condolences to the Polish Duda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by telephone with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, offering his condolences following reports of an alleged Russian missile attack that caused two deaths in Poland. «I expressed my condolences for the deaths of Polish citizens as a result of Russian missile terrorism. We have exchanged the available information and are clarifying all the facts. Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia,” Zelensky said in a tweet. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov responded to the news: “This is the reality that we have warned. We asked to close the sky, because the sky has no boundaries… The gloves have been removed. It’s time to win.” Russian missiles struck cities across Ukraine yesterday, plunging millions of homes into darkness, just days after the humiliating Russian retreat from the capital of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson.

00.02 – Biden to Duda: “Full US support for investigations”

In the telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Joe Biden expressed “deep condolences for the loss of human lives in eastern Poland” and “offered the full support and help of the United States for the Polish investigation” into the missiles fallen on its territory. This was announced by the White House, underlining that the Polish president “described the ongoing assessment of the explosion that occurred near the border with Ukraine”. Biden then “reaffirmed the firm commitment of the United States to NATO”. And the two leaders agreed “that, together with their teams, they will keep in close contact to determine the appropriate steps as the investigation proceeds”.