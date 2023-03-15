Interception or collision: this dichotomy of military jargon is based on the case that has raised tension between the USA and Russia to levels never reached since the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At 7.30 in the morning, two Su-27 jets collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea. According to the Pentagon’s reconstruction, the jets, or only one of them, “deliberately” and “numerous times” dumped fuel in the drone’s path, eventually damaging the aircraft’s rear propeller. At that point the United States, piloting it remotely, decided to shoot it down, causing it to crash in international waters. For hours, confused news arrived, some of which had reported a “collision” between the drone and one of the Russian fighters. Moscow has denied it, Washington has chosen not to go into details for hours. The term “collision”, however, has been mentioned several times in the briefings of the US State Department and in that of the Pentagon. If a collision is confirmed, it would be the first military-level physical contact between the US and Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. The two countries have provided conflicting versions. Moscow has accused the Pentagon of flying the drone towards the Russian border. When asked if the drone was headed for Crimea, the US defense spokesman replied that it was in international space above international waters.

The Russian Defense Minister explained that the drone crashed after making risky maneuvers and not after a collision. In the afternoon, the State Department summoned the Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov to communicate to him “strong objections” to an attitude judged “uncommon, unsafe and unprofessional”. “If the message is to dissuade us from flying in international spaces – said the spokesman of the National Security Council for the White House, John Kirby – then that message has failed. We will continue to fly and operate in international airspace over international waters.”

The “collision” or “close encounter” has come at a delicate moment for the war in Ukraine: Russian forces are bombing towns and villages along the western bank of the Dnipro, in the southern region of Kherson. The attack, according to analysts, could be Moscow’s attempt to interfere with the preparations for the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south.

Russian jets generally stay away from Ukraine, but they fly regularly over the Black Sea, where US military drones have long been on routine operations. The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted drone with a range of 1800 kilometers. Cost, 56 million dollars. Once in the water, it was not recovered.

The Pentagon confirmed in the evening that the remains of the aircraft are still at sea and ruled out that the Russians could have taken them. US President Joe Biden, visiting California, was immediately informed. To the questions of the journalists in tow, at the moment, he has not answered.

