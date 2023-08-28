The Ukrainian military is rapidly advancing south, where it is now meeting weak resistance in the Russian rear, as it approaches a second fortified line of troops in Moscow, which is believed to be weaker than the first. This was written by the think-tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), confirming that the southern front is increasingly hotter. In addition to the ground conflict, there is the Black Sea appendage, where Moscow has deployed a missile launch ship equipped with eight Kalibr cruise missiles. And then he flew a Mig to intercept a US drone, which allegedly got too close to the Russian border. Along the southern front, NATO partners had advised Kiev to concentrate its offensive efforts.

Despite conspiracy theories circulating on the web, according to which Yevgeny Prigozhin is still alive, Moscow yesterday confirmed that the founder of the Wagner company was on board the plane that exploded on August 23 in the Tver region, over 100 kilometers north of the capital. The Russian Investigative Committee has announced that it has completed the molecular genetic examinations, “on the basis of their results, the identity of all 10 dead has been established, which correspond to the list shown on the flight sheet”. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said Prigozhin was listed on the passenger list, along with his deputy Dmitry Utkin and Wagner’s logistical mastermind Valery Chekalov.

Here’s what happened yesterday