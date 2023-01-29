“Russia wants the war to drag on and our forces to run out. We have to make time our weapon.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to insist on the need to have “long-range missiles” as soon as possible, above all – he explains – to eliminate the possibility for the occupier to position his missile launchers away from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities with them ». Meanwhile, massive bombing continues: Russian forces have attacked Kherson and Kharkiv, hitting a hospital and an apartment building. The Pope launched an appeal yesterday: “Let us pray for the Ukrainian people, so martyred”.
The first images of the bombed hospital in Kherson: rubble and destruction
Bombs on Kharkiv: one dead and three wounded
The bombing of a residential building in Kharkiv in the evening killed one person and injured three others. This was reported by the mayor of the second Ukrainian city, Igor Terekhov, quoted by the agency UNIAN. According to reports, the fourth floor of part of the building was destroyed. The emergency services are still mobilised.
Ukraine orders 105 reconnaissance drones from German company
The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has ordered 105 Vector reconnaissance drones from the German company Quantum-Systems GmbH. According to the company’s announcement, the supply will be funded by the German government, it reports Ukrinform. “Quantum-Systems GmbH … announces the request for 105 additional reconnaissance drones with long flight duration of the Vector type for the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, financed by the German government,” the company said. Kiev had already ordered 33 in August.
Kharkiv, at least one dead after Russian bombing
Following the Russian bombing of central Kharkiv, the fourth floor of a building in the “Kiev” district of the city was completely destroyed. He brings it back Ukrinform, adding that “according to local residents, at least two injured people were taken out of the building”. But according to what the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Sinegubov writes in Telegram, three were injured, and one of these people later died of his wounds. “Rescue operations continue,” he adds.
Russian missile on apartment building in Kharkiv: there would be victims
«An enemy missile hit a residential building in the city center of Kharkiv, Kiev district, probably an S-300 missile». Words, taken from UNIAN, by the governor of Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Sinegubov. “There’s a fire in the building, and there’s serious damage. According to information, which requires confirmation, there are victims”, wrote the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov instead
