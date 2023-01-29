“Russia wants the war to drag on and our forces to run out. We have to make time our weapon.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to insist on the need to have “long-range missiles” as soon as possible, above all – he explains – to eliminate the possibility for the occupier to position his missile launchers away from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities with them ». Meanwhile, massive bombing continues: Russian forces have attacked Kherson and Kharkiv, hitting a hospital and an apartment building. The Pope launched an appeal yesterday: “Let us pray for the Ukrainian people, so martyred”.

The first images of the bombed hospital in Kherson: rubble and destruction

