Russian attacks continue on the devastated town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, attacks that Ukrainian forces have consistently repelled, a senior official said. Russian bombing killed four people on the southern front, in the Kherson region. There are few movements along the front line of about 1,000 km, Moscow has concentrated since mid-October on the capture of Avdiivka where less than 1,400 of the 32,000 residents remain. «There is an average of 8-16-18 air strikes per day. Sometimes 30. We don’t have time to count them.”

For his part, President Zelensky took stock of the situation in a long post on X, underlining that «since 2022, Ukraine has liberated more than half of the territory occupied by Russia. In 2023, Ukraine expelled the Russian fleet from most of the Black Sea. 2024 must become the year when Ukraine kicks Russia out of its skies.” Then he listed “at least five reasons” why “strengthening Ukraine’s air defense is the best strategic investment for security.” According to Zelensky, “every system and missile supplied to Ukraine saves human lives” and “every large region and city completely covered by a reliable air shield means that more people, potentially millions, will be able to return from abroad.” «Thirdly – continued the Ukrainian president – the stronger our air defense, the greater the success of Ukraine in the Black Sea, the greater the maritime exports, the better the protection of freedom of navigation and the greater the stability. This will allow us to deliver hundreds of thousands of tons more food through a safer maritime export corridor and combat the global food crisis.”

«Ukraine has imposed two new packages of sanctions on over 300 Russian entities and 150 individuals directly involved in or assisting the aggression. Every name on the list is directly responsible for the ongoing terror.” The Ukrainian president also wrote this on X, «The Ukrainian sanctions integrate the mechanisms of the international ones. We are working to ensure that sanctions imposed by our partners are extended to those who have already been sanctioned by Ukraine. We will continue to work on this issue and further steps will be taken,” Zelensky added.

