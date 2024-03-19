The Russian 007s claim that after the words, the French president Emmanuel Macron would be ready to move on to the facts, by sending his troops to Ukraine: «He is preparing a military contingent of 2,000 men», underlined the head of the intelligence services Moscow's external intelligence, Serghei Naryshkin, saying he was aware of the French plan to support Kiev in the event of an escalation by Moscow. Not without threatening that Western soldiers would become “a priority target” for the Russians.

But Paris categorically denies it, branding “the maneuver orchestrated by Naryshkin” as an example of “Russia's systematic use of disinformation. We consider this type of provocation irresponsible,” underlined the French Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, among Vladimir Putin's first acts after his re-election at the helm of Russia for another six years there will be the confirmation at the highest level of the strategic axis with China through a visit to Beijing scheduled for May. At least according to sources cited by Reuters, while the news is not confirmed by either country. The acceleration in the development of relations between Beijing and Moscow is a phenomenon of the last two years, favored by the conflict in Ukraine and the consequent economic sanctions of Western countries on Russia, which seeks to remedy this with the growth of trade and energy exports towards the East : with China, precisely, and with India. But other countries that have friendly relations with the US and the EU have also preserved their relations with Putin. This is demonstrated by the new congratulatory messages received from states such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, or Egypt. On the ground, meanwhile, the Russian advance in the Ukrainian Donbass continues slowly, with the conquest of another town, that of Orlovka, near the town of Avdiivka, occupied by Moscow's troops last month. But Russia must continue to deal with the Ukrainian bombings on the border region of Belgorod, which in the last week alone, according to governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, have caused 16 deaths and around a hundred injuries. Even serious ones, like a girl who lost an arm. The authorities therefore decided to evacuate around 9,000 children to other regions. Meanwhile, Putin said that “all attempts” to infiltrate from Ukraine into the same region of Belgorod and Kursk, claimed by Russian paramilitary groups part of Kiev's forces, have “failed”.

Another Achilles' heel for Moscow are the attacks on its fleet ships in the Black Sea, where several units were sunk by Ukrainian marine drones. Today there was confirmation of a rumor recently circulated in the media that Navy Commander Nikolai Yevmenov has been removed. Admiral Alexander Moiseev was in fact presented as the new acting commander during a ceremony at a submarine base in Kronstadt, as reported by Tass. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied Putin's mission to China, limiting himself to saying that the president is “preparing several visits and several high-level contacts.” On Monday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping was among the first to congratulate the Kremlin chief on his re-election, stating that it “fully reflects the support of the Russian people” and underlining that Beijing “attaches great importance to bilateral relations”.

A personal friendship has also formed between the two leaders in the 42 meetings they have had over the past decade. The last two last year, when Xi visited Moscow in March and Putin returned the visit to Beijing in October. Also in 2023, bilateral trade rose to a record level of over 200 billion dollars. For his part, Putin, speaking immediately after his re-election, defined relations with Beijing as “strong”, because their respective national interests “coincide”. Both leaders have said several times that they want to be protagonists of a global change towards “multilateralism”, challenging what they see as the US's desire to maintain its leading role in the world as the only power. Yulia Navalnaya finally returned to the presidential elections today. Putin “is not the legitimate president of Russia”, said the widow of oppositionist Alexei Navalny, who died last month in detention in an Arctic penal colony. A statement that sounds like a response to what was said last night by the American Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, according to whom “the elections in Russia were neither free nor fair but the reality is that Putin is the president” and we must «deal with this reality».

