Russia-Ukraine war, Italians are divided: the poll

Six weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, what should have been a blitzkrieg has turned into a protracted conflict. Thus also the opinions of Italians have now been able to stabilize, while the public debate has been enriched by a plurality of different voices. With history knocking back strongly on the doors of Europe, the EU and many of its governments are heading in markedly different directions than those traced just over a month ago: sanctions against Russia, arms against Ukraine and rearmament, energy diversification.

With this ISPI survey carried out by IPSOS, the Institute for International Political Studies tries to take the pulse of the Italians. Who is the main one responsible for this conflict, and how can it end? AND right to arm Ukraine, and are the sanctions fair? What to do in case of energy crisis? And how much is the perceived risk of a possible nuclear conflict?

Despite the debate on the responsibilities of the conflict continues to rage, the Italians continue to be quite clear: more than 6 out of 10 identify the main culprit in Russian President Vladimir Putin, percentage that rises to 74% if the undecided are excluded. However, 22% of Italians remain who think that the main suspect of the ongoing conflict is to be found in NATO (17%) or, to a lesser extent, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (5%).

When asked about the most likely outcome of the war in Ukraine, the relative majority of Italians (44%) agree: only with a peace agreement in which each party gives up something. There follow, almost in pairs, minority solutions such as the unconditional surrender of Ukraine (11%), a coup in Russia (10%) or themilitary intervention by NATO (9%).

The very course of the conflict probably weighs on the answers to this question, which by the end of March had entered a stalemate and saw a partial withdrawal of Russian forces from the surroundings of Kiev. Thus removing the hypothesis of a clear military defeat by the government of Kiev.

If the Italians are substantially doubting whether to send arms to Ukraine, on the other hand, they are much more convinced in averting a possible military escalation that would lead NATO to intervene directly in the conflict. In fact, 60.1% of the interviewees maintain that the Atlantic Alliance should not enter the field in no case, while less than 20% call for direct military action. After all, it should be remembered that, in accordance with international treaties, a collective response would be possible only in the event of aggression against one of the NATO member states.





To help the Ukrainian people repel the Russian invasion is it right for the European Union to supply weapons? On this, the opinion of Italians is very divided: the percentages of those who are in favor or against are essentially the same. 38.6% of respondents agree with the dispatch of weapons and 9.1% who would like to provide Kiev with even more powerful weapons contrasted with 38.6%. 23.7% of uncertainties also make us think: this is obviously a question that also involves moral considerations on which it is difficult to take a clear position.

A relative majority of Italians (49%) say it in favor of sanctions on Russia because they can help resolve the conflict. A majority that rises up to 56% if we exclude undecided people. However, this gives us the image of a country that remains split on sanctions: it means that 37% of Italians, and 44% of those who express an opinion, say they are unfavorable to sanctions against Moscow.





Furthermore, among those in favor, the opinion of those who are convinced that the sanctions still damage the Italian economy (30%) against those who say they are convinced that sanctions damage Russia above all (18%).

Almost nine out of ten Italians (86%) say they are willing to reduce their consumption in the event of one energy crisis generated by the conflict. This is a very large number, and somehow surprising. On the other hand, given the strong increase in electricity and gas billsalready more than doubled compared to last year, it is likely that some of them are already adopting strategies to reduce consumption.





However, the willingness of Italians to discuss “inconvenient” energy sources is also surprising. Almost six out of ten (59%) are said to be in fact willing to accept the use of additional coal plantsand about half of the interviewees (51%) even say they are willing to discuss the hypothesis of an Italy returning to invest in nuclear power. This would be a major change compared to only last January, when a Swg survey highlighted how the share of Italians in favor of reconsidering the possibility of using nuclear power was only 33%.

The one in favor of a welcome in Italy of Ukrainian refugees it’s an overwhelming majority: 85% yes versus 7% no. However, it is enough to dig deeper to find a deep fracture line that splits the “front” of the in favor of reception practically in half. If 44% of the interviewees in fact say they are in favor of an unconditional welcome, 41% of them say they are in favor of welcoming refugees for a limited time only.





The risk is therefore that, should this welcome last longer (for example due to the protraction of the conflict), the people who are still in the pool of those in favor may become part of those against. In that case, things for the refugees (mostly women, 52%, and minors, 38%) could start to get complicated.





