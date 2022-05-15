Moscow tightens its grip on the steel mill but according to London “with heavy losses”. More missiles on Lviv. Minister Kuleba sees Blinken: “More weapons and aid are on the way”

82nd day of war. The men barricaded in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant “have lost hope and are preparing for the final battle,” said Kateryna, wife of an Azov Regiment soldier. The media let it be known that the fighters “are pessimistic, because there is almost no hope of salvation.” Overnight, Zelensky said negotiations were underway to save the people of Mariupol, including Ukrainian fighters barricaded in the steel plant.

Missiles still on Lviv, but the defenders are counterattacking from Kharkiv and according to the London 007 the offensive in the Donbass “has lost momentum” and Russia has lost “up to a third of the troops”. Ukrainian foreign minister Kuleba sees US secretary of state, Blinken: “More weapons and aid are on the way.”

Meanwhile, Finland has officially requested entry into NATO: “A new era is beginning,” says President Niinisto. For Prime Minister Sanna Marin “the nuclear threat is very serious, we can no longer believe that there will be a future of peace alongside Russia by being alone”. Sweden is expected to apply on Tuesday. Overcoming the no of Turkey, which however asks to stop supporting the PKK. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg says he is “confident” and assures: “We will be stronger, Ukraine can win”. In Italy, Di Maio speaks of “the very broad consensus of all countries” and “Turkey also agrees”.

00.38 – Zelensky today speaks to 65 US and Canadian universities

The Ukrainian president will speak on video today to students of major American universities. He said it himself in a video message, quoted by Ukrinform. «A task that becomes more important the longer the war lasts: to keep the world’s maximum attention on us, on Ukraine. Information about our needs should be in the news of all countries that are important to us. For more information and political support for Ukraine, on Monday (today) I will communicate with students from leading American universities: 63 US universities and two Canadian universities, which gather hundreds of thousands of students, experts and researchers. Their voice will certainly strengthen our capabilities, ”said the Ukrainian head of state, adding that he will answer any questions the public will want to ask him.

00.20 – Zelensky: negotiations on Azovstal, also for military exit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says negotiations are underway to save people from Mariupol, including Ukrainian fighters barricaded in the Azovstal steel plant. Zelensky announced this in a video message, he reports Ukrinform. “We are pursuing very difficult and delicate negotiations to save our people from Mariupol, from Azovstal. We take care of this on a daily basis. And the main thing is that the agreements are respected, ”the president said.

00.01 – Russians prepare for a new attack on the Donbass

Ukraine is preparing «for new attempts by Russia to attack Donbass, to consolidate its positions in southern Ukraine. The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead end and that their so-called “special operation” has already failed. The people will push the invaders to full recognition of reality “: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a message, quoted by UNIAN. Speaking of the areas currently occupied by the Russians, the president said that «their stay is temporary. There will still be the Ukrainian flag, Ukrainian law, Ukrainian life ”.

