It is “the most massive Russian air attack” since the beginning of the war that hit Ukraine during the night. A hail of missiles and drones hit several cities across the country, causing at least 31 deaths and over 160 injuries, according to the latest toll. «We will certainly respond to terrorist attacks. And we will continue to fight for the security of our entire country”, assured the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, underlining that in this barrage “Russia used almost all types of weapons in its arsenal”. Moscow, for its part, declared that “all designated targets were hit”. Poland said an unidentified aircraft entered its airspace from Ukraine before disappearing from radar. «Everything suggests that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace. It was monitored and then left our airspace,” said the Chief of Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wieslaw Kukula. The Polish president, Andrzej Duda, and the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke about the incident. The Alliance “stands in solidarity with our esteemed ally,” Stoltenberg said, and “remains vigilant.” American President Joe Biden has once again shaken Congress on the issue of the new aid package for Kiev. “Congress must step forward and act without further delay,” he said, recalling that almost two years after the start of the war, “Putin's goal remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped.” The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, condemned the “cowardly and indiscriminate” attack and, speaking with Kuleba, confirmed Brussels' commitment for 2024 “to provide further military equipment to support the 'Ukraine in resistance to the Russian invasion'.

