As the Russian forces continue to strike the fierce contention eastern city of BakhmutThe Ukrainian military said that Moscow is suffering huge losses in the battle and that Kiev has not made the decision to withdraw.
Russia has deployed more experienced Wagner fighters in its assault on the city, where some 4,500 civilians remain, Ukrainian sources said.
Belarusian President and key Russia ally Alexander Lukashenko thanked China for its support during a state visit to Beijing amid US warnings that China should not get involved in the war in Ukraine.
Images from the Russian trench at Vuhledar, the military lies in a desperate situation
THE Ukrainian drones continue to pose a threat to Russia. According to Moscow, a “massive attack” of drones has been thwarted on the Crimea after those that fell yesterday on the Krasnodar region, on the Black Sea, and on that of Kolomna, 100 kilometers southeast of Moscow. Kiev denies attacks on Russian territory (but does not recognize Crimea as such) and relaunches: “In the Black Sea 5 Russian aircraft carriers armed with Kalibr missiles”.
And in the usual evening post published on his social channels, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke of energy: «This winter is over. It was very difficult, and every Ukrainian felt this difficulty. But we still managed to supply Ukraine with electricity and heating. Of course, the threat to the energy system remains, but we are continuing to work and prepare for next season».
To know more
Analyses – The maneuvers of the Kremlin in Moldova
Reportage – Bakhmut’s last hours
Reportage – Objective Crimea: after the blitz on St. Petersburg, the Ukrainian general staff aims to hit the peninsula
History – The “birth tourism” of Russian women that worries Argentina
Ukraine: Moscow has no troops needed in Transdniestria
Moscow lacks the troops needed to open a new front in its war against Ukraine in Transnistria, the pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova. Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian southern operational command, is convinced of this. Despite fears of possible Russian plans for Moldova, Moscow, according to Humeniuk, cannot transport the amount of forces necessary to create problems for Ukraine starting from a new front, because to do so it would have to cross Ukrainian or NATO airspace . And if a “desperate move” is made from that area, the forces controlling Ukraine’s borders would be resilient enough to handle it. “Those forces now concentrated on the territory of Transnistria – said Humeniuk, quoted by Ukrinform – most likely follow with great surprise the news concerning their war potential spread by Russian propaganda”. “Our forces are concentrated along the border and are adequate to contain the hypothetically possible threat should they decide to make a desperate move,” she concluded.
Moscow: US position prevented Lavrov-Blinken meeting at G20
Due to the US attitude, a meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and the US State Department secretary, Antony Blinken, was not possible on the sidelines of the G20 in India. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The war in Ukraine will be the focus of the G20 meeting in New Delhi today
The war in Ukraine will be the focus of today’s G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, which will see Blinken and Lavrov in the same room for the first time since the July 2022 summit of the same format in Bali. Meloni and Tajani also arrived in the Indian capital this morning. “We will strengthen bilateral relations; Italy and India are united in the defense of democracy and freedom,” assured the premier received by Modi.
5-storey building destroyed in Zaporizhia: 2 dead
The Russians «almost completely destroyed a five-story residential building. Several people are under the rubble. Two bodies were recovered from the debris,” wrote Secretary of the Zaporiyia Emergency Service Department Anatoly Kurtev. So far, 11 people have been rescued and taken to hospital for tests, including a pregnant woman, and 20 people have been evacuated. A total of 90 people, including three psychologists, and 24 units are involved in search and rescue operations, the State Emergency Service added. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in his usual speech to the population that “front-line cities and districts are subjected “to Russian shelling every day and night”. “It is deliberate terror. Nikopol and other communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhia, Kherson and its region, the frontline part of Donbass, Kharkov and its region, Sumi and Chernigov provinces» suffer from these attacks, he added.
Zelensky: Winter over but it was very difficult
Winter is over but, for the Ukrainian president, Volodi’mir Zelenski, “it was very difficult”. “But even so we managed to guarantee the population energy and heating”- he added. In his usual evening speech, the President reported that he had held a meeting with those responsible for the stability of the energy system and with the rest of the government and the military and intelligence offices. Zelensky acknowledged that «the threat to the energy system remains. But the work to repair the damage also continues. On defending the country from Russian attacks, he said: «We are also paying attention to frontline areas. Those cities and districts which are subjected to Russian shelling every day and night. Nikopol and other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhia, Kherson and the region, the front line part of the Donbas, Kharkiv and the region, Sumy and Chernihiv regions».
American support for aid to Kiev is declining
American support for Ukraine is waning. According to the latest polls, the percentage of US citizens in favor of aid to Kiev dropped from 60% in May to 48% in the last month, with 26% of Americans convinced that the United States has already given too much to Ukraine. This trend is agitating the White House especially in view of the election season. And the concern is so palpable, reports the New York Times, that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to establish direct contact with the speaker of the American House Kevin McCarthy to ask for the support of Congress.
Russian media: Air defense radar near Moscow metro station
A mobile radar station used in coordination with air defense systems has been installed near the Salaryevo metro station in Moscow, reports the independent Russian newspaper The Insider. It would be a P-18-2 Prima, a surveillance and targeting radar designed to detect and track incoming targets for nearby air defense systems, the source said, citing a video that appeared on the local Telegram channel ‘Siren Russian’.
Kiev: raid on Zaporozhzhia, hit a residential building
Russia conducted an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia tonight, seriously damaging a residential building. Acting Mayor Anatoly Kurtev wrote this in Telegram, quoted by the Ukrainian media. The regional military administration of Zaporizhzhia said a Russian S-300 missile probably hit the building. The attack destroyed three floors of the building. Information on any victims is not yet available.
Ukraine: West pressuring Emirates for Russia sanctions
The West is pressing the United Arab Emirates to suspend exports of essential goods to Russia in an attempt to make Vladimir Putin’s army lack essential components to support the war in Ukraine. The Financial Times reports it, quoting some sources, according to which the United States, Great Britain and the European Union are also pushing the UAE authorities to intervene and block the possible evasion of sanctions against Russia. Washington fears the UAE is becoming a hub for shipments of electronic devices that could aid Russia’s war efforts.
#RussiaUkraine #War #raid #Zaporizhzhia #killed #Fighting #continues #Bakhmut
Leave a Reply