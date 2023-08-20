Death still falls from the sky, on a hot and sunny summer Saturday in Chernihiv. The air raid alarm resounds in the late morning in the north-eastern Ukrainian city, ignoring the families and children strolling through the vast Red Square, the beating heart of the center overlooked by the regional academic theater named after Taras Shevshenko. This is the objective of the Russian raid: the explosion devastates the roof of the cultural building, the square, hits a university. And it kills seven people, including a 6-year-old girl. On the other hand, 144 were injured, at the end of the rescue operations.

On social networks, the heartbreaking images of civilians on the ground, in blood, multiply. Among them there are also children, 15 in all will be injured in yet another missile by Russian forces on areas populated by civilians in Ukraine.

An attack launched after a visit by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to the command post of his “special military operation” in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, where he “heard reports from Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and several of military”. And while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Sweden, to enlist Stockholm’s support and discuss military cooperation and arms supplies, including the Swedish Gripen fighters. “It is any Saturday, which Russia has transformed into a day of pain and loss,” said the Ukrainian leader, commenting on the attack in Chernihiv and publishing a video that showed the debris around the theatre, the destroyed cars, the roofs unroofed, the windows blown out.

According to a witness, at least 200 people were present in the building when the missile fell, a hypersonic Iskander according to regional authorities. The raid “hit the place of a gathering of military specialists on combat drones of the armed forces of Ukraine,” Moscow sources claimed in RIA Novosti.

The rally was taking place in the theater at the time of the attack, Ukrainian organizers of the event confirmed, sparking controversy over whether central Chernihiv should be used to host the closed meeting addressed to engineers, military and volunteers on the issue of front technologies. “The place was provided by the local authorities,” said Maria Berlinska, one of those responsible for organizing the initiative. “But the specific location had only been reported to verified and registered participants a few hours earlier.”

Thus, the Kiev security services are investigating possible traitors among the participants of the rally. “Any criminal who gets blood on his hands must and will be held accountable,” threatened Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. The UN condemned the “atrocious” raid launched on the city “while people were walking and some were going to church to celebrate a religious holiday for many Ukrainians”, and asked Moscow to stop attacks on populated areas of the country.

But controversy, declarations and hindsight will not bring the victims back to life. And they will not raise the spirits of a city that is preparing for three days of mourning, mortally wounded by the war. A war that in the meantime continues to be fought at the front, while drones are once again encroaching on Russia: the army reported that it had thwarted an attack with an unmanned aircraft directed against targets in the capital Moscow, and UAVs were also intercepted and shot down in Novgorod and Belgorod.

With peace distant, weapons are being looked to to win the battle on the ground: from Sweden, Zelensky has announced an agreement with Stockholm for the production of Swedish CV90 infantry vehicles in Ukraine. And he spoke of ongoing discussions for the supply of Gripen fighters to Kiev, after the Netherlands and Denmark received the green light from the United States to send F-16s. The Ukrainian president explained that pilots from Kiev are already testing Swedish jets. Because US aircraft are the first choice, but not the only one. “We have a list of four aircraft in order of desirability: the F-16, the Gripen, the Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon. Therefore, we are not focusing only on the F-16,” the Ukrainian leader’s spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov stressed. But the diplomatic and operational path is long. And for the moment, the arrival of the Gripens «remains only a theoretical possibility. We will see what can be done,” concluded the spokesman.

