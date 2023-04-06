Vladimir Putin returns to frontally attack the United States with which relations are “in deep crisis”. According to the Kremlin leader, it was Washington’s support for the “Kiev coup in 2014” that led to the current conflict in Ukraine. Not only that, Western intelligence services are allegedly “involved in the preparation of sabotage and terrorist attacks that took place on Russian territory”.
Zelensky confirmed that the most complex context in the field remains that of Bakhmut but denied that the city is in the hands of Russian forces. «It is the most difficult situation in the entire territory of our country, but we are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control the city. This is the situation today», the words of the Ukrainian president who speaks of the military equipment arriving from Poland as capable of «changing the situation» in the battle. But in addition to defense, Ukraine is also preparing to counterattack. This is confirmed by Mikhyalo Podolyak, an influential adviser to Zelensky, according to whom in “six or seven months” the Ukrainian troops “will enter the Crimea” and “expel the entire Russian world”. According to the leaders of Kiev, in fact, the armed forces of Moscow “does not have sufficient resources to maintain the situation”. Meanwhile, Kiev is aiming to retake Crimea “within 6 months”. Lavrov today in Ankara. And the visit of Macron and Von der Leyen continues in China.
The Insight – Ambassador Jia Guide: “China will not arm Russia, the first goal is to stop the war”
Russian forces continue to gain ground at Bakhmut
Fighting continues in Bakhmut, geolocated footage shows Russian forces have made progress north of the city, as well as north of Khromove (2 km W of Bakhmut) and NE of Orikhovo-Vasylivka (11 km NW of Bakhmut) . I write itInstitute for the Study of War.
Russian forces continue to gain ground at Bakhmut
Fighting continues in Bakhmut, geolocated footage shows Russian forces have made progress north of the city, as well as north of Khromove (2 km W of Bakhmut) and NE of Orikhovo-Vasylivka (11 km NW of Bakhmut) . I write itInstitute for the Study of War.
Explosions in the night in Melitopol
“Several powerful explosions” were heard today in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia oblast of Ukraine. This was reported by the mayor in exile Ivan Fedorov, in a Telegram post. For their part, pro-Russian sources speak of “at least three explosions heard in various parts of the city, caused by the work of the air defense system”.
Russia organizes meeting at the UN on deported children, protests
“Moscow used its rotating presidency of the UN Security Council to organize an informal meeting on Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia, defending itself against a charge that the International Criminal Court (ICC) disputed as a war crime”. For this reason, the diplomatic representatives of the USA and Great Britain, together with those of other countries, left the courtroom while the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, spoke via video link, indicted by the CPI and for this reason recipient of an arrest warrant. Lvova-Belova argued that Moscow is ready to cooperate with the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families. “We have no doubts that this is a campaign to discredit our country,” he said
Beijing, today the meeting of Macron and Von der Leyen with Xi Jinping
French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will try to make Europe’s voice heard on the conflict in Ukraine in Beijing during a meeting with Xi Jinping, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, scheduled for today. The two leaders will be received in the late afternoon by the Chinese president at the Beijing People’s Palace. In recent weeks, international pressure has increased on China to be involved in the peace process in Ukraine. Although Beijing officially declares itself neutral, Xi Jinping has never condemned the Russian invasion and has never spoken on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky. Instead, he recently went to Moscow to reaffirm his alliance with the Russian president
USA and GB leave the UN Security Council while Russia speaks. With them also Albania and Malta
Representatives to the United Nations of the United States and the United Kingdom stood up and left the session of the Security Council as the Russian envoy for children’s rights spoke on video. The United Kingdom and the United States have blocked the broadcast on the United Nations channel of the informal meeting convened to talk about Ukraine. The diplomats left the conference room as the commissioner for Russia Maria Lvova-Belova was about to speak, after receiving an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The decision to interrupt the live broadcast on the web, explained the American ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was taken in order not to give the Russian representative an “international podium from which to spread disinformation and try to defend her horrific actions in Ukraine ». In protest, Albania and Malta also left the courtroom.
Ft: Kiev ready to negotiate on Crimea if it reaches the border
Kiev is willing to discuss the future of Crimea with Moscow if its forces reach the border of the Russian-occupied peninsula, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Financial Times. Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, made the newspaper the most explicit declaration of Ukraine’s interest in the negotiations since it broke off peace talks with the Kremlin last April. “If we manage to achieve our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we are on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open a diplomatic page to discuss this issue,” Sybiha said, referring to Kiev’s long-planned counter-offensive. He added: “This does not mean that we exclude the path of liberation by our army.”
#RussiaUkraine #war #Putins #version #USA #conflict #United #States #leave #session #Russian #commissioner #childrens #rights #speaks
Leave a Reply