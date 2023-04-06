Vladimir Putin returns to frontally attack the United States with which relations are “in deep crisis”. According to the Kremlin leader, it was Washington’s support for the “Kiev coup in 2014” that led to the current conflict in Ukraine. Not only that, Western intelligence services are allegedly “involved in the preparation of sabotage and terrorist attacks that took place on Russian territory”.

Zelensky confirmed that the most complex context in the field remains that of Bakhmut but denied that the city is in the hands of Russian forces. «It is the most difficult situation in the entire territory of our country, but we are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control the city. This is the situation today», the words of the Ukrainian president who speaks of the military equipment arriving from Poland as capable of «changing the situation» in the battle. But in addition to defense, Ukraine is also preparing to counterattack. This is confirmed by Mikhyalo Podolyak, an influential adviser to Zelensky, according to whom in “six or seven months” the Ukrainian troops “will enter the Crimea” and “expel the entire Russian world”. According to the leaders of Kiev, in fact, the armed forces of Moscow “does not have sufficient resources to maintain the situation”. Meanwhile, Kiev is aiming to retake Crimea “within 6 months”. Lavrov today in Ankara. And the visit of Macron and Von der Leyen continues in China.

The Insight – Ambassador Jia Guide: “China will not arm Russia, the first goal is to stop the war”