Vladimir Putin returns to frontally attack the United States with which relations are “in deep crisis”. According to the Kremlin leader, it was Washington’s support for the “Kiev coup in 2014” that led to the current conflict in Ukraine. Not only that, Western intelligence services are allegedly “involved in the preparation of sabotage and terrorist attacks that took place on Russian territory”.
Zelensky confirmed that the most complex context in the field remains that of Bakhmut but denied that the city is in the hands of Russian forces. «It is the most difficult situation in the entire territory of our country, but we are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control the city. This is the situation today», the words of the Ukrainian president who speaks of the military equipment arriving from Poland as capable of «changing the situation» in the battle. But in addition to defense, Ukraine is also preparing to counterattack. This is confirmed by Mikhyalo Podolyak, an influential adviser to Zelensky, according to whom in “six or seven months” the Ukrainian troops “will enter the Crimea” and “expel the entire Russian world”. According to the leaders of Kiev, in fact, the armed forces of Moscow “does not have sufficient resources to maintain the situation”.
USA and GB leave the UN Security Council while Russia speaks. With them also Albania and Malta
Representatives to the United Nations of the United States and the United Kingdom stood up and left the session of the Security Council as the Russian envoy for children’s rights spoke on video. The United Kingdom and the United States have blocked the broadcast on the United Nations channel of the informal meeting convened to talk about Ukraine. The diplomats left the conference room as the commissioner for Russia Maria Lvova-Belova was about to speak, after receiving an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The decision to interrupt the live broadcast on the web, explained the American ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was taken in order not to give the Russian representative an “international podium from which to spread disinformation and try to defend her horrific actions in Ukraine ». In protest, Albania and Malta also left the courtroom.
Ft: Kiev ready to negotiate on Crimea if it reaches the border
Kiev is willing to discuss the future of Crimea with Moscow if its forces reach the border of the Russian-occupied peninsula, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Financial Times. Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, made the newspaper the most explicit declaration of Ukraine’s interest in the negotiations since it broke off peace talks with the Kremlin last April. “If we manage to achieve our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we are on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open a diplomatic page to discuss this issue,” Sybiha said, referring to Kiev’s long-planned counter-offensive. He added: “This does not mean that we exclude the path of liberation by our army.”
#RussiaUkraine #war #Putins #version #USA #conflict #Kiev #months #Crimea
Leave a Reply