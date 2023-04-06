USA and GB leave the UN Security Council while Russia speaks. With them also Albania and Malta

Representatives to the United Nations of the United States and the United Kingdom stood up and left the session of the Security Council as the Russian envoy for children’s rights spoke on video. The United Kingdom and the United States have blocked the broadcast on the United Nations channel of the informal meeting convened to talk about Ukraine. The diplomats left the conference room as the commissioner for Russia Maria Lvova-Belova was about to speak, after receiving an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The decision to interrupt the live broadcast on the web, explained the American ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was taken in order not to give the Russian representative an “international podium from which to spread disinformation and try to defend her horrific actions in Ukraine ». In protest, Albania and Malta also left the courtroom.