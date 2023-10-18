Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday continued his talks first with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and then with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre: with them «we discussed, among other things, the situation in the Middle East».«L The main objective – he said – is to avoid further escalation in the region and save as many lives as possible». Finally Zelensky met Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. «Today the governments of Ukraine and Romania held their first joint meeting in Kiev, marking an important new step towards strategic partnership. We discussed further defense cooperation to better protect southern Ukraine.”

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to the news of the first use of Atacms long-range missiles, secretly supplied by the United States to Ukrainian forces, against two Russian-controlled airports, calling it “a mistake” by the United States, which will not change the fate of the conflict in favor of Kiev and will only serve to «prolong Ukraine’s agony». Meanwhile, there is controversy – in the European Union and beyond – over the meeting in China between Orban and the Russian president.

Putin spoke in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jingping about the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East. At the end of the talks, his Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, who had been in China since the beginning of the week, left for North Korea.

On the ground, meanwhile, the Ukrainians denounce a Russian bombing last night on the city of Zaporizhzhia which caused five deaths and four injuries, and the Ukrainians also warn that the Russian army could prepare for a new offensive to conquer the town of Avidiivka, in Donbass, after a first failed attempt in recent days.

