Vladimir Putin chooses an iconic place like Beslan to launch yet another attack on Kiev. Speaking to the association of victims of the bloody massacre by Chechen separatists that took place in 2004 in a school in the city where over 300 people died, the Kremlin leader declared that Russia “just as it fought terrorists” will do the same with those who “committed crimes in the Kursk region, in Donbass, in Novorossiya”. The Russian president promised that the objectives will be achieved “also in the fight against neo-Nazism” and the “criminals” will be “punished”. According to Ukrainian media, Putin has ordered to “expel” Kiev’s troops from Russian territory by early October but the advance of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk does not stop.

Kiev’s armed forces commander Alexander Syrsky said his troops control more than 1,260 square kilometers of territory and 93 settlements. He explained that the military operation is being carried out “to create a security zone and stop shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation against civilian targets in the Sumy region.”

According to Moscow, however, the Ukrainians are not the only ones fighting Russian soldiers in Kursk. Russia has summoned the US chargé d’affaires in the country, Stephanie Holmes, to inform her that there is “emerging evidence” of the participation of “American private military companies alongside the Ukrainian armed forces during the invasion of the territory of the Russian Federation.”

The European Union has also intervened on the situation in Kursk. Brussels has reiterated that Kiev’s offensive is “the result and consequence of Putin’s illegal actions” against Ukraine, which “is fighting a defensive war against a brutal aggressor”. While Kiev can boast of the positive outcome of the sortie on Russian territory, Moscow’s troops are continuing their advance in Donbass. President Zelensky himself has admitted that the situation on the eastern front is “difficult”. In the meantime The Kiev parliament has approved the ban on the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine and its affiliated organizations. According to the law, which will come into force 30 days after its publication, members of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine will have “nine months to sever ties with the Church of Moscow.” The decision has been harshly criticized by Russia. Kiev wants to “destroy true Orthodoxy and replace it with a false church,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, calling it a “destructive act.”

To learn more

The Tsar opens to those who fight gays and democracy

Ukraine, the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is deteriorating

Ukrainian Parliament Bans ‘Religious Organizations Linked to Moscow’

What happened yesterday