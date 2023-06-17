Vladimir Putin chooses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to launch new accusations against the Ukrainian leader, defining Zelensky “not a Jew but a dishonor to the Jewish people”. «The Ukrainian counter-offensive has no chance of success», Putin said – «Russia will therefore not be defeated in the field and will always be part of the world economy». “Russia can destroy any building in the center of Kiev but it doesn’t do it for certain reasons.” Putin then dedicates a new memory to Berlusconi, whom he had described in recent days as “a true friend”, asking for a minute of silence.

Putin asks for a minute’s silence to remember Berlusconi and gets the audience to its feet



Six African leaders led by South Africa showed up in Kiev today to discuss their peace plan with Volodymyr Zelensky but Russia greeted them with a hail of rockets on the Ukrainian capital that forced them to take cover in an air raid shelter. On the other hand, according to Kiev, the situation remains “tense” but, according to the deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar, the center of the fighting has moved from Bakhmut to the road to Mariupol.

