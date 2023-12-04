Ukraine has launched an investigation into what it calls an “execution” by Russian forces of two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who were surrendering. The video shows the final moments of Ukrainian soldiers as they emerge from the trench near the town of Avdiivka. One raises his arms in the air before both are shot at close range. The Russian military command began a major offensive against Avdiivka in October and has been trying to surround the city for almost two months. So far there has been no breakthrough, despite huge losses of infantry and armored vehicles.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday praised his country’s “reliable” friendship with China during talks with counterpart Xi Jinping on his second trip to Beijing this year. Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Moscow, arrived in China on Sunday for a visit expected to last at least two days. He and Xi will discuss issues including “trade, economy, investment and international cooperation,” his office said on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Zelensky reported “intense battles” in dozens of frontline locations, the most severe in the eastern cities of Maryinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, but also reported heavy fighting in the Kharkiv region and the south. “Brutal” bombings rained down on “buildings, streets, our hospitals” in Kherson, he said, and he offered his condolences to the families of those killed, noting that the Kherson region alone suffered 20 bombings in one day.

Vladimir Putin will visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week, the Russian newspaper reported Shot, who cited presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The visit comes after the OPEC+ group of oil producers, which includes all three countries, agreed late Thursday to voluntarily reduce output by a total of about 2.2 million barrels a day.

Putin has rarely traveled abroad in recent years, and mostly to states of the former Soviet Union. His last trip beyond those countries was to China in October.

