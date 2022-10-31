We have entered the day of war number 251, the cold is starting to knock and the conflict continues to be bitter and far from any solution, Yesterday a Russian attack in full style on all of Ukraine opened yet another week of war, with dozens of missiles launched on energy infrastructures, already severely damaged. Once again the main target was Kiev, with the result of leaving entire neighborhoods without light and water, but the rain of raids was so intense that the pieces of an intercepted anti-aircraft missile also fell in Moldova. The clash has also reopened on wheat, because at the moment the mediation efforts of the UN and Turkey seem to have failed to bring Moscow back into the July agreement, with Putin closing the way: “The wheat agreement is suspended for us and not solved ». And the recovery of exports is once again at risk.

Meanwhile, in Norway, the 44-year-old researcher arrested on Monday in Tromso on his way to work, accused of being a Russian spy, refused to answer investigators. This is not the first such arrest in recent days in the country. bordering Russia.

Updates hour by hour

00.00 – Zelensky: “We do everything possible to restore energy and water”

“Repair work is still underway in the regions currently hit by Russian missiles. We are doing everything possible to restore the energy and water supply. And we will restore it ». This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his usual evening video message.

Here’s what happened on Monday, October 31st