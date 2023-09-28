The Russian newspaper Kommersant he published and then immediately censored the news that The Kremlin’s military spending is expected to nearly double in 2024from 6.4 to 10.8 trillion rubles, an increase of almost 70%, which makes Putin’s war the single most important item of the finance company.

Ukraine therefore remains the number one priority for the Tsar, who returns to evoke the atomic threat to the world: workers in the Russian nuclear sector are in fact «introducing cutting-edge technologies in the energy and space sectors» and «in the creation of advanced weapons capable of maintaining strategic balance in the world», the Kremlin leader wanted to underline, with the prospect of a still long war.

Since the conflict began last year, Russia has increased weapons production and pumped huge funds into its military sector despite high inflation and a weaker ruble.

The increase in defense spending comes as Russia’s central bank warns that economic growth is set to slow in the second half of this year. But President Putin has largely ignored the economic effects of the invasion, instead celebrating Russia’s resistance to Western sanctions. And while it leads the Russian economy to invest more and more in war, the tsar strengthens alliances and meets Ramzan Kadyrov in the Kremlinafter rumors circulated on social media that the Chechen leader was seriously sickor even died.

On the other side of the front, too Kiev thinks about alliances and receives a visit from defense ministers French, Sébastien LecornuAnd British, Grant Shapps – further military aid at the center – and of NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg. “The stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we come to the end of the war,” said the head of the Atlantic Alliance after meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyassuring that Ukrainian forces “are gradually gaining ground” in the counteroffensive and that in the future, Kiev’s entry into NATO is stronger.

A house in the Kherson region was bombed: a 41-year-old was killed while he was in the doorway



On the ground, while Ukrainian forces claim to be containing the advance of Russian troops in the south and east, i pro-Ukrainian Russian militiamen of the ‘Freedom Legion of Russia’ have announced a new trespass in the Belgorod region, after the incursions last June. Speaking of a “battle” on Russian territory, the ‘legionnaires’ claimed to have procured “losses of manpower and equipment” among the invaderswhile no comment was released by the Russian authorities.

Wagner Brigade, “We destroyed a bridge in the Lugansk area”





Yes and then the clash reignited border between Minsk and Warsawwith the Belarusian Defense Ministry denouncing a «airspace violation» by a Polish helicopter which – according to the Lukashenko government – would have entered the Belarusian skies twice. A’accusation punctually denied by the Polish armed forces.

