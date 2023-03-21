“We look with interest at China’s proposals to resolve the crisis in Ukraine,” he says Vladimir Putin after face to face with Xi Jinping, who described the Russian president as a “dear friend” hoping that the two countries “have close relations”. Frost from Washington. “If China calls for a ceasefire, Kiev should reject it, as we will too, because it would ratify what the Russians have gained in Ukraine and give them time and space to prepare,” the National Security Council said. .
US is authorizing another $350 million military aid package to Ukraine, secretary of state announced Antony Blinken. The EU is also ready to disburse “this week” a new tranche of aid worth 1.5 billion euros. The premier Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation with the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in preparation for the European Council on 23-24 March. “At the center of the talks – reads the note from Palazzo Chigi – the priority on the part of the European Council to give a further signal of support to Ukraine at 360 degrees”. Meanwhile, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan calls for Putin to repatriate Ukrainian children brought to Russia.
Kiev: Russian missiles destroyed in an attack on the Crimea
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post that an explosion in the northern Crimean town of Dzhankoi led to the destruction of Russian cruise missiles destined for the Moscow-led fleet in the Black Sea. designed to be launched from ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, they have an operational range of more than 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) on land and around 375 kilometers at sea.
White House works on Blinken’s visit to Beijing
The president, Joe Biden, intends to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the phone, as announced last week by the White House, but added that there are no concrete plans yet for that talk and no date set. The announcement on the willingness of the United States to send men from the administration to China comes while Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are together in Moscow where the president of the Asian giant will stay for three days.
Moscow sends a fighter-bomber to the Baltic Sea after two US aircraft approach
Still tensions in the skies between Russia and the United States. Moscow has sent a Su-35 fighter-bomber to the Baltic Sea region following the detection of two American B-52H strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear bombs. Russian systems detected the two aircraft flying towards the border with the Russian Federation, the Russian news agency reported. Interface. In recent days, an American drone flying over the Black Sea crashed after being intercepted by two Russian jets.
Zelensky: every day closer to the special court for Moscow
“The circle of partners ready to work together to punish Russia for aggression is inevitably widening and making the prospect of punishment more and more realistic.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening speech. “It is not enough to bring to justice those guilty of the crimes resulting from the aggression, we also need a completely just and legal punishment for the same original crime, which gave rise to all the other crimes of this war”, he explained he. “This is what the special court will ensure. Every day we bring his creation closer,” he added.
