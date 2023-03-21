“We look with interest at China’s proposals to resolve the crisis in Ukraine,” he says Vladimir Putin after face to face with Xi Jinping, who described the Russian president as a “dear friend” hoping that the two countries “have close relations”. Frost from Washington. “If China calls for a ceasefire, Kiev should reject it, as we will too, because it would ratify what the Russians have gained in Ukraine and give them time and space to prepare,” the National Security Council said. .

Putin to Xi: “Ready to discuss China’s peace plan”



US is authorizing another $350 million military aid package to Ukraine, secretary of state announced Antony Blinken. The EU is also ready to disburse “this week” a new tranche of aid worth 1.5 billion euros. The premier Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation with the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in preparation for the European Council on 23-24 March. “At the center of the talks – reads the note from Palazzo Chigi – the priority on the part of the European Council to give a further signal of support to Ukraine at 360 degrees”. Meanwhile, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan calls for Putin to repatriate Ukrainian children brought to Russia.

To know more

The reportage – Donbass, among the devotees of the Tsar

The analysis – “No to the ceasefire now”. The US rejects the Chinese peace

The story – Xi’s hand on Putin

The point – Meloni towards the EU Council