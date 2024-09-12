A sudden flare-up in diplomatic tensions between Italy and Russia after Moscow declared RAI correspondent Stefania Battistini and cameraman Simone Traini as “wanted persons”, accused of having entered the country illegally last month following Ukrainian troops who penetrated the Kursk region. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had summoned the Russian ambassador to Italy to the Farnesina to express “surprise” at what he called a “singular decision”. Alexei Paramonov will be received tomorrow afternoon at the ministry. The names of Battistini and Traini appear in the database of wanted persons of the Interior Ministry on the basis of an “article of the penal code” that has not been specified. But the Tass agency recalls that illegal entry into Russia carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Meanwhile, the confrontation between the West and Russia is reaching alarming levels over the issue of long-range missiles supplied by the US and Great Britain to Kiev that Ukraine is asking to be able to use to strike deep into Russian territory. If this authorization is granted, President Vladimir Putin warned, “it will mean that the NATO countries are at war with Russia.”

“In this case, taking into account the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats addressed to us,” the Kremlin chief warned. On the ground, three Red Cross workers were killed and two injured in a shelling of an aid distribution center in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, blamed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Russian forces. The attack was condemned as “unthinkable” by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which did not name those responsible.

