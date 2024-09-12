A sudden flare-up in diplomatic tensions between Italy and Russia after Moscow declared RAI correspondent Stefania Battistini and cameraman Simone Traini as “wanted persons”, accused of having entered the country illegally last month following Ukrainian troops who penetrated the Kursk region. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had summoned the Russian ambassador to Italy to the Farnesina to express “surprise” at what he called a “singular decision”. Alexei Paramonov will be received tomorrow afternoon at the ministry. The names of Battistini and Traini appear in the database of wanted persons of the Interior Ministry on the basis of an “article of the penal code” that has not been specified. But the Tass agency recalls that illegal entry into Russia carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.
Meanwhile, the confrontation between the West and Russia is reaching alarming levels over the issue of long-range missiles supplied by the US and Great Britain to Kiev that Ukraine is asking to be able to use to strike deep into Russian territory. If this authorization is granted, President Vladimir Putin warned, “it will mean that the NATO countries are at war with Russia.”
“In this case, taking into account the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats addressed to us,” the Kremlin chief warned. On the ground, three Red Cross workers were killed and two injured in a shelling of an aid distribution center in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, blamed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Russian forces. The attack was condemned as “unthinkable” by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which did not name those responsible.
Starmer: “Putin started the war, he can end it”
“Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia can end this conflict immediately. Ukraine has the right to self-defense.” So said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after Vladimir Putin’s threat that lifting missile restrictions on Ukraine would put Nato “at war” with Russia. The United Kingdom, Starmer added, as reported by the Guardian, has provided “training and capabilities” to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion. The British Prime Minister said he is traveling to Washington because “there are obviously further discussions to be had about the nature of that capability.”
NYT: “Biden Close to OK Kiev for Long-Range Missiles”
Joe Biden is “on the verge” of giving Ukraine the green light to use Western long-range weapons inside Russian territory, as long as it does not use weapons supplied by the United States, European officials told the New York Times. The issue, long debated by the Democratic administration, will be discussed tomorrow with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in his first visit to Washington. Britain has already signaled to the United States that it wants to authorize Kiev to use its long-range “Storm Shadow” missiles to strike Russian military targets far from the Ukrainian border. But it wants Biden’s explicit permission to have a coordinated strategy with the United States and France, which produce similar missiles. American officials say Biden has not made a decision but wants to discuss it with Starmer tomorrow. If the president approves, the move could help Ukraine hold the line after it seizes Russian territory, as it did during its surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.
#RussiaUkraine #War #Putin #NATO #War #NYT #Biden #Close #Kiev #LongRange #Missiles
Leave a Reply