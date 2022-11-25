In the ninth month of war in Ukraine, Putin met for the first time a select group of mothers of soldiers, engaged in the so-called “special military operation”. The meeting aimed to appease public anger over the mobilization of reservists and to reassure the progress of the war. Some activists have complained that they have been excluded from the appointment, while opposition sites such as Meduza have identified people with government ties in the group of women invited. Two wars in Chechnya gave rise to the movement of soldiers’ mothers, which became a thorn in the side of the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to deal with electricity and water cuts caused by Russian bombing. He doesn’t move much on the ground, but on the other hand the bombs keep falling. Those of the Russians arrive on Kherson, who withdrew from this city in southern Ukraine on 11 November. 15 people have been killed in the last 24 hours, according to local Ukrainian authorities, who today ordered the evacuation of a hospital. On the other bank of the Dnepr river – the left one – where Moscow’s forces have redeployed, shots came from Ukrainian mortars, which according to the pro-Russian administration killed six people. For this reason, the evacuation of the entire territory up to 15 kilometers from the river bank was ordered. Zaporizhzhia remains under attack: a hospital has been damaged by missiles, while external power has been restored to the nuclear power plant.

Updates hour after hour

00.54 – Zelensky grants 216 honors for value in the field

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree granting state honors to 216 people including soldiers of the 71st Hunter Brigade and 24th Aidar Assault Battalion. The president communicated this in a video message, according to reports from Ukrinform. The motivation for the awards is “for the courage and effectiveness in annihilating the enemy and in carrying out counter-offensive actions”.

00.28 – Kuleba: don’t try to convince us that we can lose

Ukraine calls on its allies to direct their efforts towards achieving the goal of victory and restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, “which is quite achievable”. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Le Parisien and relaunched by the Ukrainian media. “Several prominent generals across the Atlantic and in Europe strongly believed that it would take Russia a week at most to occupy Kiev and take control of Ukraine in February. So when I hear pessimistic assessments today, I ask everyone to focus their energies on helping to win, rather than looking for reasons for possible failures,” he added.

23.49 – Zelensky against mayor of Kiev, mismanagement of shelters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko for mismanagement of emergency shelters, a rare outing in a front considered united. “Unfortunately, local authorities have not performed well in all cities. In particular, there are a lot of grievances in Kiev… To put it mildly, more work is needed,” said Zelensky, arguing that the level of services available in many neighborhoods of Kiev has not been good enough. «Please pay attention: people of Kiev need more support, many of them were without electricity for 20 or even 30 hours. We expect quality work from the mayor’s office,” added the Ukrainian leader.

23.46 – Kiev boycotts OSCE works for reluctance to expel Russia

The permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament of Ukraine, to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will boycott the work of the organization due to the organization’s reluctance to expel representatives of Russia. UNIAN reports it. “Starting today, we, the Ukrainian delegation, are boycotting the proceedings until this international organization is able to form its attitude towards the participation of Russians – propagandists and representatives of a terrorist state, a criminal state,” he announced Yevgenia Kravchuk, member of the delegation.