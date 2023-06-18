Seven African countries to the Tsar’s Court for an almost impossible mission: to present a peace initiative – yet another – for negotiations on Ukraine. Six heads of state, the most important of which was the South African Cyril Ramaphosa, were received by Vladimir Putin together with the Egyptian prime minister at the Konstantinovsky Palace, formerly one of the emperors’ residences in St. Petersburg. A few hours earlier they had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, under the bombs, who had been clear in rejecting their proposals.

The delegation did not give up and yesterday also submitted a plan to Putin about which not much is known, except that it is divided into ten points. “The time has come to start negotiations and end the war,” Ramaphosa told Putin. The latter assured that Russia “is open to dialogue with anyone asking for peace”, and that it is the Ukrainians who do not want it.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has clarified that there will be no easier path for Kiev than normal procedures. “No, because they have to meet the same standards,” the American president replied to those who asked him if the road to joining the Atlantic Pact would have been easier for Ukraine. A possibility to which Germany, on the other hand, had shown itself open and which according to Politico could also find the consent of the White House.